Volunteers with a knack for traveling might want to clear their schedules for the end of November, because JetBlue has a *secret* plan for them. The company is celebrating "JetBlue For Good Month" by sending lucky do-gooders on a trip where they can help a community in need. However, JetBlue's "Destination Good" for its #CheckInForGood Contest is a total mystery. In fact, select travelers who are asked to go on the volunteer trip won't actually know where they're going until the morning they depart from New York's JFK International Airport. If you're into surprises (and philanthropic work, of course), this trip might be perfect for you.

JetBlue's Destination Good trip is an extension of the company's Check in For Good campaign, which launched in 2017 and sent volunteers to Texas, Jamaica, or the Bahamas. Even though the location of this year's trip is unknown, its platform remains the same. Those who make the trek to Destination Good in November 2018 will focus on JetBlue For Good's main pillars, which include youth and education, the community, and the environment. When volunteers arrive at this year's mystery location, they'll spend time focusing on those pillars while partaking in various volunteer and service activities, according to a JetBlue press release.

In other words, this trip isn't your typical margarita-in-hand vacation. However, I can assume that you'll probably have a blast volunteering with other do-gooders who embark on the journey with you.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Icema Gibbs, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at JetBlue, talked about Destination Good in a press release. She said,

Service is built into everything we do at JetBlue. It’s part of our DNA. Doing good can make a powerful impact any and everywhere. We’re excited to offer our customers the chance to once again roll up their sleeves and join us in giving back. We chose Destination Good as this year’s location to reinforce that doing good can happen anywhere and anytime — be it in the air, on the ground, or even in your neighborhood.

JetBlue is obviously good at keeping secrets, because this year's trip remains a mystery to the public. But if you're into surprises, you can sign up for the Destination Good contest and be considered for the journey. In order to do so, you'll have to #CheckInForGood between Oct. 16 and Oct. 26 and let JetBlue know what "Good" you have to declare. Then, you'll be notified by Nov. 20 if you've been chosen for the trip.

So, how do you #CheckInForGood in the first place? Well, you have two options:

You can fill out a questionnaire on JetBlue's Check in For Good website and let the company know what "Good" you have to declare. You can fill out the same questionnaire at JetBlue check-in kiosks that will appear in New York City and Los Angeles throughout the time period.

JetBlue

If you're chosen for the trip, you'll depart on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 27), and return on Friday, Nov. 30. You won't be alone, though, because JetBlue is letting volunteers bring one guest along with them.

So, chosen volunteers will be able to spend time with a friend and up to 50 other do-gooders on a mystery trip to a help a community in need. That sounds even better than a vacation, if you ask me.