How To Win A Volunteer Trip With JetBlue To Help Communities In Need This Holiday Season

JetBlue, the airline after my flash-sale-loving heart, calls "caring" its "copilot." And the company fully intends to honor its copilot this holiday season, a press release obtained by Elite Daily confirms. This year, coinciding with JetBlue For Good Month (aka November), the airline is setting up check-in kiosks around New York City and Los Angeles so that anyone can #CheckInForGood and potentially win a volunteer trip with JetBlue to help communities in need.

As with anything JetBlue does, the charitable initiative isn't just brand-focused. It's centered around the very thing that makes JetBlue customers so loyal to the affordable airline that frequently rewards its customers with ultra cheap flight deals: community. Those interested in generously volunteering their time will have the opportunity to #CheckInForGood at a kiosk or — if outside New York City or Los Angeles — online at JetBlueCheckInForGood.com through Nov. 9.

What is #CheckInForGood?

No, you're not checking in for a flight when you're checking in for good. This check-in is simply a short questionnaire about what "good" you declare. Depending on your declaration, you'll be matched with a cause that falls into one of JetBlue For Good's key pillars — youth and education, community, and the environment. If selected as a volunteer, you and a guest will get to help out on one of JetBlue's volunteer trips. Here are the three soul-warming options, which were all purposefully scheduled around Giving Tuesday, the international day of giving.

Monday, Nov. 27, through Wednesday, Nov. 29: #CheckInForGood to Help Houston Public Libraries

#CheckInForGood to Help Houston Public Libraries Monday, Nov. 27, through Wednesday, Nov. 29: #CheckInForGood to Help the Sandals Foundation’s Local Caribbean Community Efforts — Jamaica

#CheckInForGood to Help the Sandals Foundation’s Local Caribbean Community Efforts — Jamaica Wednesday, Dec. 6, through Friday, Dec. 8: #CheckInForGood to Help Atlantis Blue Project Foundation — Bahamas

Twenty-two people per trip (they all leave out of New York City, by the way) will be selected to participate. However, each winner will also be able to bring one guest along, JetBlue's press release reveals, meaning the impact is going to be twice as incredible. If don't win, you will be put on "standby" for another chance to volunteer should a space open up. Sweetening the deal even further, JetBlue plans to give a $10 gift card to the first 2,000 people who #CheckInForGood, which they can use to donate to the charity of their choice. I don't know about you, but I already have the website open in another tab.

Caring is our copilot. Join us for JetBlue For Good Month as we celebrate good deeds all month long https://t.co/u1W5bkjPcv #JetBlueForGood pic.twitter.com/F1mEpuGvpj — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) November 1, 2017

As I mentioned before, giving back is nothing new for JetBlue. Being charitable is a huge part of the company's mission. In a statement, Icema Gibbs, director of corporate social responsibility, elaborated on JetBlue's charitable endeavors and what the airline is doing differently this year. Gibbs said,

Service is part of our DNA at JetBlue. We created JetBlue For Good Month to celebrate all the ways we give back year-round — and this year we’re thrilled to bring our customers on board too. Like JetBlue, our customers value kindness and humanity. #CheckInForGood is a great way for us to roll-up our sleeves together, celebrate good deeds, and reinforce our belief that every single person can make a difference.

I love that JetBlue prioritizes kindness and giving back. It also doesn't hurt that the airline offers some of the best in-flight snacks and entertainment — for free. Are you going to #CheckInForGood? Keep your eyes peeled for a kiosk if your in the LA or NYC area, because this sounds like such a fun way to give back!

