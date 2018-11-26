Holiday travel can be expensive and tricky, but this Cyber Monday JetBlue is making it a little easier on customers by offering some incredible deals. JetBlue's Cyber Monday Flash Fares will help you get away for the holidays for fares as low as $20 one way. So whether you want to escape to warmer temperatures or head towards colder, snowier weather, JetBlue has you covered.

Before we talk fun stuff, here's some of the nitty gritty: the Flash Fares can only be booked on Monday, Nov. 26 until 11:59 PM ET, or until supplies last. All fares are one-way for travel in November, December, and January only (depending on the ticket), and all fares include government taxes and fees.

Some of the $20 fares include travel from Atlanta to Boston, Boston to D.C., and Boston to New York, so if you're planning to spend time on the East Coast for the holidays, you may want to snag one of these tickets ASAP. The $40 flight fares include travel from Newark to Tampa, New York to Fort Meyers, and Boston to Orlando, all perfect options to help you escape those cold winter temperatures and head for sunny Florida. The most expensive fares included in the Cyber Monday deal are $60 or $70 one way. These flights include: Denver to Boston, San Juan, Puerto Rico to New York, and even one flight from New York to Aruba.

The airline added two new locations this year — Bozeman, Montana and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. So if you live in either of these locations, you can get to Long Beach, California for $60 or less.

Though shoppers have the option to travel with the absolute cheapest fares, customers can also upgrade their flights to bring additional baggage, be eligible for any cancellations or same-day changes, and get extra loyalty points.

If none of the destinations available in the Flash Fare float your boat, worry not. JetBlue's recent deals indicate the company isn't slowing down anytime soon when it comes to offering customers affordable flights. A recent JetBlue Thanksgiving promotion gave customers $150 towards various vacation packages. Earlier this month, the company offered low fares to the South as part of a "Southern Charm" sale.

There are other ways to snag some Cyber Monday Travel Deals that won't be hard on your wallet. Expedia's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 sales include 50 percent off flights and hotels, and $500 off $1,000 vacation packages. Priceline's 2018 Cyber Monday sales offer discount on travel to destinations all over the U.S. and discounts each week all the way into January.

So whether you want to take a vacation around the holidays, gift a one-way ticket to a friend in desperate need of a getaway, or just want to travel for the heck of it, JetBlue's Cyber Monday Flash Fares will incentivize you to take that next step and book, book, book! Remember, the deal ends on Cyber Monday itself — so snag those tickets while they're hot, and happy traveling!