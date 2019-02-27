It's always been a dream of mine to sublet my apartment, pack up all of my belongings into a storage unit, and travel the world for an extended period of time. And even though that sounds like quite the expensive endeavor, JetBlue is — once again — giving jet-setters the chance to follow their ambitions and explore, explore, explore, all on the airline's dime. So if you're down to potentially win unlimited flights for a year, JetBlue's All You Can Jet Pass sweepstakes might be your best bet. My fingers are crossed for each and every one of you.

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, according to a press release, popular low-cost airline company, JetBlue, announced the highly anticipated return of its All You Can Jet Pass sweepstakes. If you didn't hear about it last year, the grand prize essentially grants you the opportunity to travel wherever you want, when you want. Whether you're looking to hike a mountain range or relax on the beach, you'll have access to unlimited flights for an entire year to any of JetBlue's hundreds of destinations. It sounds totally out of this world but it is — in fact — 100 percent legitimate, and honestly, winning would be such an unreal opportunity. Luckily, entering the sweepstakes is easy peasy.

If you haven't already entered JetBlue's Unlimited Jet Pass Sweepstakes, it started at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 27, according to the press release. To enter, start out by archiving all of your Instagram photos from your active and public IG account, and make sure your feed is totally clear until the end of the entry period on March 8 at 8:59 a.m. ET.

Then, pick a photo that shows the person, place, or activity you'd most like to visit, and upload it to JetBlue's All You Can Jet Pass webpage. Fill in the phrase, "All You Can... (blank)" to create a custom frame, and download the photo complete with the custom frame to upload it to Instagram as your one and only post for the next few weeks. Make sure to tag @JetBlue, enter the hashtag #AllYouCanJetSweepstakes in the caption, and voila! You'll be all set to potentially win that tantalizing year of free travel.

The official All You Can Jet Pass grand prize winners will be selected through a random drawing after all eligible entries are officially received after March 8, according to the rules. There will be a total of three lucky winners, and each of them will be given the opportunity to bring a companion wherever they go. The sweepstakes will be open to any and all U.S. residents of 18 years of age, and keep in mind that there's a limit of only one entry per person. Follow the rules, and you'll be golden.

Don't get me wrong — traveling the world is quite a commitment. But through JetBlue's All You Can Jet Pass Sweepstakes, you can travel anywhere you want, whenever you want, all for free. It's the opportunity of a lifetime, and if you win, please consider me as your companion of choice. I promise I'm a stellar travel buddy.