Ever since Jessie J and Channing Tatum got back together in January after reportedly taking a brief break late 2019, the couple has appeared stronger than ever. Now, they're taking the next step in their relationship, because Jessie is spending quality time with Tatum's 6-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Jessie J's dance party with Channing Tatum's daughter, Everly, looked like a great bonding experience for them.

After Tatum and Dewan split in April 2018, both stars began seeing other people that September. Flash forward to today, and Dewan is engaged to actor Steve Kazee and they're expecting their first child together, while Tatum is going strong with Jessie J.

Tatum and Jessie constantly share cute videos and pictures of each other on social media, but on Feb. 22, it was Tatum's daughter, Everly, who took the spotlight in Jessie's Instagram Story. It seems Jessie spent her whole Saturday with Tatum and Everly, as the singer shared various clips from their adorable hangout together.

First, the trio went to an arcade to play games before returning home and having themselves a dance party. Jessie and Everly danced to music from Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, and they used the singer's scarf to play tug of war. The pair had so much fun together, they accidentally knocked over a cup of celery juice. "Scarf – 1, my turn – 4 lol, celery juice – 0, Evie – 100," Jessie captioned the video. "Dance party Saturday."

Jessie made sure to maintain Everly's privacy by covering her face with a unicorn emoji throughout. The singer also shared videos of her and Everly experiencing a virtual tour. The goggles hid Everly's face in that video, too. "Has yours started yet? @Channing Tatum," Jessie captioned the video.

Soon, Everly will welcome a new sibling to the family. In September 2019, Dewan announced she's pregnant with her second child. "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family." Dewan and Kazee told PEOPLE.

Although Tatum and Dewan were amazing together, both stars have moved on and seem very happy.