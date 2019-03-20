It’s an exciting day, guys! Why, you ask? Well, Jessica Simpson gave birth to a baby girl. And the name she picked out for her is so cute! Entertainment Tonight confirmed on Wednesday, March 20 that Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson welcomed their new daughter on Tuesday, March 19. So, what name did they pick out for her? Birdie Mae! Adorable, isn’t it?

Little Birdie weighed in at 10 lbs., 13 oz and was delivered via C-section, according to ET. This is the third child for Simpson and Johnson who are also parents to daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, 6, and son, Ace Knute Johnson, 5. So, they’re a family of five now, which is exciting!

Simpson and Johnson married in 2014 after four years of dating. I’m sure the fact that they’ve got so many kids in tow now is really special for them both. They seem beyond happy now that they’ve welcomed Birdie. Simpson shared their happiness with fans on her Instagram account with a post that showed her older daughter Maxwell holding Birdie’s hand. “We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson.

3.19.19,” Simpson wrote in the caption of the post. “10 Pounds 13 Ounces.”

Here’s a look at the photo Simpson shared:

How sweet! Simpson first announced she was pregnant back in September 2018 with an Instagram post that said, “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

The accompanying photo was of her kids revealing the gender of the baby with pink balloons:

As excited as the family probably is for Birdie’s birth, I’m sure SImpson is relieved that the baby finally here. This hasn’t been the easiest pregnancy for her. Not by a long shot. In recent months, Simpson has been hospitalized several times, most recently for bronchitis. She actually shared a bit about that on Instagram on March 3. “After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home!” Simpson wrote in the caption of a photo of her wearing a medical mask. “Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! 🙏🏼”

And back in February 2019, Simpson shared a photo of a toilet seat she broke by accident. Yikes!

Simpson was also experiencing a lot of swelling during her pregnancy and also shared that journey on Instagram. Take a look:

As difficult as her pregnancy was, though, Simpson felt it was all worthwhile because she knew she’d have a really special kid at the end of it all. “The one thing that gets me through this pregnancy is knowing I will get another one of these cuties 💚,” Simpson said in the caption of a photo of her two other children.

Obviously, this has been a long and arduous road for Simpson, but I’m sure it was all well worth it. Congratulations Jessica and Eric!