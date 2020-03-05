Throughout the cringeworthy-yet-fascinating first season of Love Is Blind, Jessica Batten was the woman who everyone was talking about. Fans watched as the 34-year-old appeared to go back and forth over whether or not she actually liked her fiancé, Mark Cuevas, let alone wanted to marry him. At least, that's what everyone thought. After speaking with Entertainment Weekly, however, it seems there's more to her story than meets the screen. And the biggest plot twist? It turns out Jessica reportedly tried leaving Love Is Blind during filming.

While I questioned a lot about Jessica throughout the show (like the whole "letting her dog drink wine" thing), the most important part of her screen time that I wanted answers to was why she went through with her wedding to Mark if she knew she wouldn't marry him.

However, it turns out audiences might be the ones who got played, not Mark. According to Jessica, not only did Mark know she wasn't going to say yes, but the production team did as well. So, why have the wedding? As she tells it, production made her go through with the ceremony.

"I had to stay," she told EW. "I definitely had a conversation about leaving and I wasn’t able to do that. My dog got sick too, and almost died during the show. I had so much other stuff going on."

Jessica was alluding to the emergency surgery her dog, Payton, had after ingesting a stick and a small piece of it lodged itself in her intestines. (Don't worry, doggo is fine now!) The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram to share the story and shed light on some sides of her she feels the camera didn't show.

"I wanted to be 100 percent in it [the experiment], but I kind of went in and out of wanting to be and knowing that I needed to deal with my dog, it was really frustrating," she told EW.

Not only was she stressed about her pup, and rightfully so, but she admitted she knew things were off with her relationship. "I kind of knew [Mark and I] weren’t going to get there," she said. "We actually had multiple conversations, and we were both on the same page about that. We weren’t ready to marry each other in that allotted amount of time that we had. We were very much on the same page about that."

While Jessica claimed she tried to leave the show and wasn't allowed, Love is Blind's creator, Chris Coelen, previously told EW otherwise.

"They obviously could back out of it or not go through with it if they wanted to because there was one couple [Carlton and Diamond] that didn’t go through with [the wedding]," he said. "So nobody was forced to do anything."

One of the other big dramas surrounding Jessica was her connection with contestant (Matthew) Barnett. While she admitted he's the typical type of guy she goes for, she stood by the fact that there was nothing but friendship between them once outside of the pods.

"I don’t think it’s shown necessarily that I had a friendship for him and I was kind of looking out for him," she told EW. "I definitely overstepped my bounds and I apologized for that ... I’m super happy for him and Amber. I think watching those two, I definitely think they were right for each other. I wish them nothing but the best."

What's interesting is that from the looks of the Love Is Blind reunion show, it seems Barnett's wife, Amber, doesn't agree that Jessica was acting from a place of friendship. Like, at all.

Netflix on YouTube

Between Jessica's revelations that don't seem to add up and Amber's confrontation, there's clearly still a lot of messiness surrounding Jessica's time on the show.

Fans can get more behind-the-scenes commentary in the Love Is Blind reunion special on Netflix and Netflix's YouTube channel.