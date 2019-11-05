Jessica Mulroney's Response To Haters Body-Shaming Her Bikini Photo Is Epic

Not only does Meghan Markle's bestie have her back, she's got all of our backs. Jessica Mulroney, BFF to the Duchess of Sussex, took a stand for women everywhere when she shut down body-shamers on social media on Nov. 5. Not only that, but she was the epitome of class when doing so. Jessica Mulroney's response to Instagram haters will make you so proud.

It all started when Mulroney posted a drop-dead-gorgeous swimsuit selfie to her Instagram page. Let me just say... the 39-year-old was. working. it.

But, apparently, it's the dark ages all over again, because some internet haters chimed in with overly critical comments about her body. (Seriously, what year is it again?)

"You have had work done and the scars on your legs prove it," one of the more shameful comments read. "Does silicone float easily? If so, no need for your kids to wear life jackets. The silicone on your chest should do that job just fine for them," another person viciously wrote below the pic.

Thankfully, Mulroney was not here for the shameful comments and took a stand for herself. After a slew of rude comments rolled in, she shared a message of her own.

"I'm not selling sex. Check yourself and perhaps educate yourself on women post-babies that want to achieve confidence and career goals. Tone it down," she wrote in response to one troll. She then proceeded to tell the woman who made the snarky silicone comment to "mind your own floaties."

Oh, and, she was so gracious when dealing with all this hate. After one person asked if she knew said hater, Mulroney had the perfect response.

"No, I don't know her. The hate is strong in that one. Let's not attack her and perhaps understand why she feels the need to bring other women down."

While it's sad that a simple swimsuit snapshot caused such a scuffle, Mulroney addressed the dramatics in a fresh Instagram post.

"Note to self. Never ever post another picture of myself in a bathing suit. Only wear parkas by the beach," she wrote.

"Apparently a picture in a bathing suit is offensive to my career, some followers and my children. So guess what... I don’t care. Thank you to my strong followers who get it. Everyone else, get a clue," she captioned the follow-up post.

I'd bet my money that somewhere in the UK, Mulroney's royal bestie, Meghan, is flashing a proud smile. The two have always been super supportive of one another and just this past August, Mulroney made headlines when she condemned the endless bullying Meghan has experienced since joining the royal family.

Now those are two ride-or-die BFFs!