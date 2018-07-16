In case you thought we had already reached the point where we could finally understand the depth of love that exists between Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, I'm sorry, but you were wrong. I may just be echoing a never-ending broken record loop by calling out Hollywood's sweetest baes yet again, but the truth is, they really are the bomb dot com. As they say, folks, the proof is in the pudding, and in this case, the pudding comes in the form of Jessica Biel's quotes about Justin Timberlake. And I'm not talking about any old instant box mix, OK? Nope, what these two have is akin to that special occasion stuff granny only makes once in a blue moon. You feel me?

Honestly, maybe I'm going too far here, but the way these two speak about each other often makes it seem like their love is a hop, skip, and step away from being too good to be true. Mutual respect and adoration? Check. Love that seemingly knows no bounds? Check. An inability to keep from gushing about how amazingly happy you make each other on social media? Yup, check. But whatever you do, please don't just take my word for it. Here are some of the achingly sweet things Mrs. Timberlake has said about JT.

She loves that they are totally on the same page. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things. Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers — about being focused and driven — and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!” — Jessica in an interview with Marie Claire

She appreciates his never-ending support. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “He supports everything that I do. And that’s I think why he’s such a wonderful partner. And we should just be able to talk and laugh and learn together.” — Jessica in an interview with Good Morning America

Even when her work takes her to dark places, Justin keeps her grounded. Araya Diaz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I do not want to bring that home. It is so intense. Thank goodness for [my family] because otherwise I’d be a depressive mess, like a blob on the floor eating cake balls consistently.” — Jessica told People about her new Netflix thriller, The Sinner

She loves being married to him. jessicabiel on Instagram "[Marriage] just feels incredible. It feels like you have this partner who is going to be with you and also change light bulbs and do dishes with you.” — Jessica, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

She's always there to support him in his endeavors too. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "There's nothing better than watching your man do what they've been put on this earth to do. I’m so proud of you, man of the woods! # MOTWTOUR" — Jessica on Twitter

She really likes calling him her husband. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “It’s so funny, it feels like nothing’s changed and yet everything’s changed [since getting married]. It’s kind of that intangible thing, you can’t quite put your finger on it, but I guess the idea of having a partner in crime. And I guess the word ‘husband’ is pretty amazing … It’s so fun to say, ‘This is my husband.'” — Jessica in an interview with ABC News

He inspires her. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I hope I’m inspiring to him. I think having a partner who is doing something that you’re excited about — like for me, his music and everything that he does — it’s just amazing to see somebody doing what they love, and I think it can be as simple as that.” — Jessica told Entertainment Tonight