Jessica Biel's Quotes About Justin Timberlake Will Def Make You Swoon
In case you thought we had already reached the point where we could finally understand the depth of love that exists between Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, I'm sorry, but you were wrong. I may just be echoing a never-ending broken record loop by calling out Hollywood's sweetest baes yet again, but the truth is, they really are the bomb dot com. As they say, folks, the proof is in the pudding, and in this case, the pudding comes in the form of Jessica Biel's quotes about Justin Timberlake. And I'm not talking about any old instant box mix, OK? Nope, what these two have is akin to that special occasion stuff granny only makes once in a blue moon. You feel me?
Honestly, maybe I'm going too far here, but the way these two speak about each other often makes it seem like their love is a hop, skip, and step away from being too good to be true. Mutual respect and adoration? Check. Love that seemingly knows no bounds? Check. An inability to keep from gushing about how amazingly happy you make each other on social media? Yup, check. But whatever you do, please don't just take my word for it. Here are some of the achingly sweet things Mrs. Timberlake has said about JT.
She loves that they are totally on the same page.
“We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things. Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers — about being focused and driven — and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!”
— Jessica in an interview with Marie Claire
She appreciates his never-ending support.
“He supports everything that I do. And that’s I think why he’s such a wonderful partner. And we should just be able to talk and laugh and learn together.”
— Jessica in an interview with Good Morning America
Even when her work takes her to dark places, Justin keeps her grounded.
“I do not want to bring that home. It is so intense. Thank goodness for [my family] because otherwise I’d be a depressive mess, like a blob on the floor eating cake balls consistently.”
— Jessica told People about her new Netflix thriller, The Sinner
She loves being married to him.
"[Marriage] just feels incredible. It feels like you have this partner who is going to be with you and also change light bulbs and do dishes with you.”
— Jessica, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
She's always there to support him in his endeavors too.
"There's nothing better than watching your man do what they've been put on this earth to do. I’m so proud of you, man of the woods!
#MOTWTOUR"
— Jessica on Twitter
She really likes calling him her husband.
“It’s so funny, it feels like nothing’s changed and yet everything’s changed [since getting married]. It’s kind of that intangible thing, you can’t quite put your finger on it, but I guess the idea of having a partner in crime. And I guess the word ‘husband’ is pretty amazing … It’s so fun to say, ‘This is my husband.'”
— Jessica in an interview with ABC News
He inspires her.
“I hope I’m inspiring to him. I think having a partner who is doing something that you’re excited about — like for me, his music and everything that he does — it’s just amazing to see somebody doing what they love, and I think it can be as simple as that.”
— Jessica told Entertainment Tonight
She feels so lucky to have such an awesome guy as the father of her son.
"A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren't enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you. Here's to a spectacular year ahead. I'm so proud of all you've accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you're a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I'm here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII."
— Jessica on Instagram
See? I wasn't even exaggerating. While it's safe to assume that no relationship is perfect, these two are obviously doing something right because they're as close as it gets. Can't wait to see what's on the horizon for these two love birds.
