I've heard my fair share of proposal stories. Sure, the venues and the characters in the scenes vary from story to story but, for the most part, it always goes the same way. Two people fall in love, they go to some sort of romantic venue, then BOOM one of them is kneeling down on one knee with a ring in hand to the other person's total surprise. If you're looking for something that totally and completely breaks the mold, check out Jessa Gillasie and Becky McCabe's proposal video. Their one of a kind proposal is bound to make you sob happy tears.

In the beginning, Jessa and Becky's proposal checked off all the standard proposal story boxes. They were at the Tennessee Zoo, the place they went to on their very first date, with friends this past Friday. Romantic venue? CHECK.

The only difference with this particular proposal story was that both of the spouses-to-be had been plotting to pop the question that day. In fact, the only reason their friends were tagging along that day was because Becky had asked them to come to film the proposal. Little did she know her BAE also had a ring in her bag.

The adorable moment took place when the two posed for a picture being taken by one of their friends while their other friend stealthily filmed as the entire thing unfolded.

The photographer friend took the initial picture and Becky asked for a candid one of them "like talking." They start talking, they kiss and... wait for it... YEP, YOU GUESSED IT. Becky starts getting ready to propose.

She turns towards her BAE, tells her she loves her, gets down on one knee, pulls out a ring box (a couple of other standard proposal story must-haves) and asks, "Will you marry me?" In most proposals this would be the end of the story. But not this one.

Jessa cries tears of joy... but, to our surprise she's not quick to say yes. No, instead, she silently turns around and starts searching through her purse for something. All we get from her is one, "Oh my God!"

She ignores her friends asking her what she's doing until, finally, she turns back towards Becky with a ring box she had been storing in her purse. You guys, they were both planning on proposing that day!!!!!!!!!! Um, can you say PLOT TWIST?

Becky starts laughing as people happy and in love often tend to do and the couple starts joyfully hugging because, well, THEY'RE ENGAGED!

The McBabes on YouTube

"I had no idea she planned to propose, and she had no idea I planned to propose to her! We were both so surprised!!!! We were surrounded by our friends and had the most amazing night. I am the luckiest girl in the world to be able to call her my fiancée," Jessa captioned the video on Facebook.

"We had no idea this would blow up so quickly!" she later wrote after the video went viral (it now has over 20k views on YouTube and well over 800k views on Facebook). "But I can't say I'm not thrilled, because all I've ever wanted was for Beck and the world to know how much l love her."

So... I think it's safe to say none of us have ever seen an engagement story with a plot twist ending like this one. Two people who were so incredibly in sync that they were planning on proposing to each other on the same day!??!! This one's for the books.

