If you're wondering what Jennifer Stone has been up to since Wizards of Waverly Place ended in 2012, she's been busy hitting the books for the past few years at school. After finally graduating in December 2019, Stone is ready to go into the field as a registered nurse and join other health care workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic. You need to see Jennifer Stone's Instagram about fighting coronavirus as a nurse because it's so inspiring.

After a friend reminded her April 7 was World Health Day, Stone celebrated the occasion by sharing a photo of some of her identification cards when she was a volunteer, a student nurse, and now a registered nurse, in order to reveal she was officially beginning her first post-graduate medical job.

"A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh ) pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday. It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident. I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them. #worldhealthorganization #supportnurses #westayhereforyou❤️pleasestayhomeforus #covid2020," Stone wrote.

"You might not have magical powers but you definitely are a hero," a fan commented, referring to Stone's role as Harper Finkle on WOWP.

"I knew Harper would find her powers eventually," Stone replied.

Many fans expressed their excitement for Stone's new career path, but they also revealed they were going to miss seeing her acting on screen. That's when Stone cleared up she planned on balancing both roles simultaneously. "Still actress just also RN," she clarified, adding she'll take plenty of "night shifts, coffee, and naps."

Following her first post, Stone thanked all her fans for their nice comments by sharing a picture of herself wearing a mask and giving a thumbs up.

"Why am I giving a thumbs up like a lame uncle? Because I’m wearing a mask to flatten the curve, you can’t see me smiling out of gratitude for hitting 300,000 followers! Thank you guys for all of your love and support," she captioned the post.

Stone fighting coronavirus as a nurse already made her a hero, but to add acting on top of that only makes her that much more inspiring.

