Celebrities see their fair share of shade on the internet, but Jennifer Lopez has no problem defending herself. While there's been plenty of times she let shade roll right off her shoulders, J. Lo took a moment to stand up for herself against rumors on Jan. 15. Now, she's explaining why she knew the time was right to do so. Jennifer Lopez's response to Botox rumors was well-warranted.

It's no secret J.Lo glows from head to toe. On the red carpet, in music videos, or on Instagram, she looks years (if not decades) younger than her age, and fans have long asked about her secret to looking flawless. When one fan assumed J. Lo. must be be getting "tons" of Botox, the singer set the record straight.

Lopez responded, "LOL that's just my face!!! for the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!!" she insisted. "Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others," she continued. "Don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love."

Lopez later opened up to People about why it's important to her to be transparent with fans. "I don't judge anybody," Lopez started. "If you want to do Botox and injectables, that's fine! But I don't want people lying on me and saying, 'Oh, she's trying to make believe that this stuff works.' No, I'm telling you what I do that works! Please don't call me a liar. I don't have to lie about things. I've been pretty honest about my whole life."

Lopez launched her own skincare line called JLo Beauty in December, and hopes fans can trust her new products after seeing how effective they are on her.

"I don't want people going, 'Stop lying, you're doing this, you're doing that,' when that's just not true," Lopez said. "I just felt it had to be set straight, but in a loving way. And one of my big beauty secrets is that I try to be kind to others and lift up other women. I think that that is important for us to do for each other instead of trying to tear people down."

Hollywood is filled with plastic surgery devotees and Botox fanatics, and that's cool. J.Lo simply isn't one of them.