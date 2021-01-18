Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight once again after a stranger made an unsolicited comment about her appearance. During an Instagram Live video on Saturday, Jan. 16, the Hustlers actress was quick to shut down a commenter who accused her of getting "tons" of Botox. Jennifer Lopez’s response to a comment about Botox denied any cosmetic enhancements while sharing a "JLo beauty secret" that was the ultimate clap back.

Over the weekend, the singer shared a video of her trying products from her JLo Beauty line and the incredible results she achieved. After removing the mask and giving fans a close-up look at her makeup-free complexion, she said, "I cannot even see a line on my face. I feel like it took 10 years off my face." Lopez quipped, "We've got to charge $10,000 a piece for these."

While many followers praised the dewy results, a handful of commenters took to the comments section to allege that her flawless complexion and line-free skin must be due to cosmetic enhancements — and Lopez was not here for them.

In response to one troll who wrote, "But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express… you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it's all good. Just saying," Lopez wrote back, "LOL that's just my face!!! For the 500 millionth time...I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying."

She also shared another "beauty secret" that had worked well for her: "Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!!" Lopez added. "And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others."

"Don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!!" Lopez concluded. "Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate."

It's not the first time the star has opened up about the misconceptions surrounding her all-natural beauty routine.

During a December 2020 roundtable on Zoom, Lopez told Elite Daily that she'd never "done plastic surgery or Botox or lasers and things like that."

“I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing," she told the publication. "I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the interview, Lopez admitted that she was happy she didn't take an ex boyfriend's advice to try Botox when she was just 23, saying it could have completely changed her appearance.

"I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today," she said.

J.Lo's beauty secret for that J.Lo glow? Sunscreen and olive oil, which she said can be found in many of her new skincare products.