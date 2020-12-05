With access to top dermatologists, luxury skincare products, and elite fitness programs, celebrities tend to age more gracefully than the rest of us. That being said, there's definitely a few stars who have an uncanny way of looking younger with each day that passes. While the rest of us are getting gray hairs and laugh lines, they seem to avoid them altogether. If I didn't know better, these celebrities who look younger than they are may have found the fountain of youth.

The secret to everlasting beauty probably has a lot to do with good genes, but, thankfully, many celebs have also shared their tips and tricks to looking young. Jennifer Lopez has become the epitome of a celebrity who looks years younger than her actual age, and she admits there's a lot of things to consider. Most importantly, she makes healthy decisions.

"I don't drink, or smoke, or have caffeine," she told Us Weekly in January 2018. "That really wrecks your skin as you get older." The singer has also spoken out about the importance of keeping a youthful mindset.

"Affirmations are so important," she once told Well + Good. "I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like such clichéd bullsh*t, but it's not; age is all in your mind."

J. Lo is just one of many celebs who perfected the art of looking years younger, and some of the celebrities on this list look so youthful, you won't believe their age.

1. Beyonce

With the way Beyonce consistently whips out hard-hitting dance moves on-stage, one might assume she's in her 20s or 30s. Bey was born on Sept. 4, 1981, and now, just one year shy of 40, she's looking unbelievably youthful for her age.

Here she is at the July 2019 premiere of The Lion King live action film looking radiant as ever.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

2. Halle Berry

It's impossible to to talk about celebrities who look astonishingly young without dropping Berry's name. The X-Men Star is definitely sipping from the fountain of youth, and seemingly hasn't aged a day since her big break in the 1992 romantic comedy Boomerang. Berry was born on Aug. 14, 1966, and at 54, she's never looked better. Just look at her glow on the red carpet while attending CinemaCon in April 2019.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

3. Pharrell Williams

Pharell Williams looks so damn good for his age, some swear there's sorcery involved. But Williams just chocks it all up to his skincare routine. “I exfoliate like a madman,” he admitted in an August 2017 interview with Dazed. “When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you.” Williams was born on April 5, 1973, making him a youthful 47-years-old today.

From time to time, Williams shares selfies to Instagram like this one from March 23, and he looks ageless every time.

4. Rihanna

Rihanna is practically the poster child for dewy skin. She glows everywhere she goes, so it's hard to believe she's an '80s baby. Yep, RiRi was born in February 1988, making her 32 years old. but, IMO, she doesn't look a day over 20.

Here she is looking fierce on the red carpet at her October 2020 Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

5. Gwen Stefani

It would be tough to tell the difference between modern day Stefani and the former rocker No Doubt frontwoman version of herself. The 51-year-old singer (who was born on Oct. 3, 1969) looks just as youthful as when she first broke onto the scene with her band in 1992.

Here she is shining bright at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

6. Adam Levine

Levine is so well-known for looking younger than his age, he's actually cracked jokes about it.

“I feel like I’m Benjamin Button-ing. I feel younger and less mature, better-looking and just overall more youthful,” he joked during a February 2019 interview with People. The rocker was born on March 18, 1979, making him a ripe 41 years young. If you need further proof, just look at his September 2019 selfie where he was looking ageless as always.

7. Jennifer Lopez

Like I said, Lopez is a perfect example of a star who is seemingly ageless. She was born on July 24, 1969, and has only gotten better with age. At 51 years old, she's looking more like the Jenny from the Block 15 years ago. I mean, just look at her jaw-dropping performance from the 2020 AMAs on Nov. 22.

Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

8. Jennifer Aniston

Jen's claim to fame was her time on Friends, and she looks like she hasn't aged a day since the sitcom went off are in May 2004. What's her secret? She attributes it to small but routine habits such as splashing her face with cold water and swapping coffee for celery juice. The 51-year-old looks so young it's hard to believe she's a '60s baby — Feb. 11, 1969, to be exact. Here she is looking drop-dead-gorgeous at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2020.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

9. Gabrielle Union

Union was born on Oct. 29, 1972, and as she inches closer to age 50, she's somehow looking more youthful every day. Judging from her Instagram, she's a big fan of working out, as seen in her Nov. 24 fitness routine video. But even all the workouts in the world can't defy the laws of aging, which Union seems to have miraculously done.

10. Angelina Jolie

As much as Jolie as switched up her hair and style through the years, the rest of her seemingly hasn't changed. Yep, Jolie, born on June 4, 1975, has found the fountain of youth, and is looking as fresh faced and fabulous these days as she did in her earliest films. In October 2019, she was looking youthful as ever as she hit the red carpet in a lilac Givenchy dress for the premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

11. Alexis Bledel

Bledel will forever be cemented in fans' minds as Rory from Gilmore Girls, and that's totally fine, seeing as she looks practically the same. Bledel was born on Sept. 16, 1981, and has maintained her youthful looks for every role she's held down. Even though she's been quiet on the acting front outside of her role in The Handmaid's Tale and the Netflix Gilmore Girls reboot, she stunned at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild on Jan. 19.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

12. Bianca Lawson

When it comes to looking young, Lawson's knack for doing so is unparalleled. Even as an adult, she's often played a teenager in her roles, and it's been believable every time. Lawson was born on March 20, 1979, and her eternal youth was perfectly showcased when she played 16-year-old Maya St. Germain on Pretty Little Liars at the age of 31. Even ten years later at 41 years old, she hasn't aged a day. Seeing as she's now step-sisters with Beyoncé by marriage, maybe they're swapping secrets.

Here she is attending the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on Feb. 6, 2020, flaunting her youthful, enduring glow.