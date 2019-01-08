The vast majority of Nicholas Sparks movies, romantic comedies, and romantic plot points in television shows we watch have one thing in common: the people falling, deeply, madly in love with each other are often on the younger side. So, naturally, it's easy to become a little worried when it starts to seem like finding "The One" may not be happening in your teens, twenties, or thirties. But don't worry! Jennifer Lopez's quotes about meeting Alex Rodriguez (who is obviously the love of her life) are here to put your worried heart at ease.

I mean, to be honest, the most surprising thing to me when I found out Lopez and Rodriguez were dating was that the two had managed to not find each other earlier. The two are one of the greatest couples Hollywood has to offer us these days and they didn't find each other until they were in their 40s, according to Marie Claire.

Lopez is happy about that! In a recent interview with Grazia, she explained she's glad she met Rodriguez at that point in her life. In fact, she went so for as to say that she doesn't think they would have the "successful relationship" they currently have, if they had met when they were younger.

According to the Second Act star, they both needed some time to sow their wild oats before they actually got together for the long haul. "[Alex] has said it was too crazy, and I didn’t know him back then, so I am going to take his word for it," Lopez explained. "And I needed to bounce around a little bit and figure myself out."

So... next time you find yourself feeling sad about being single at 23, take this into consideration: 49-year-old Jennifer Lopez admits that it wasn't until just now that she was actually ready for a stable, happy relationship. "I wasn’t ready for the healthiest things, because I needed to figure out how to be healthy first — how to have self-worth, value, deal with my insecurities,” she told Grazia.

This isn't the first time Lopez has opened up about her relationship with Rodriguez. Just last month, the pop star told People about the surprisingly seamless process of blending their lives together.

"We love each other and we love our life together," she told the publication, adding that their kids (Lopez's 10-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Rodriguez's daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10) are still their main priority. "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends," Lopez continued. "I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time, and it’s nice.'"

As far as wedding bells go, Lopez isn't opposed. "We think about getting married, but it will happen naturally when and if it’s supposed to," Lopez told People in the same interview.

Here's to hoping whatever's meant to be will be for these two A-listers! And here's to hoping we all find a love like theirs, no matter how long it takes us!