Ah, Valentine's Day — the perfect time for roses, chocolate, and heartfelt rom-coms. Sure, the holiday might be a ways off, but let's be honest, true romantics are def looking forward to anything on the horizon that will be different from quarantine times. Luckily, Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me, officially has a premiere date, and it seems like this rom-com will be the perfect film to add to your February 2021 lineup.

Marry Me, which will feature actor, dancer, singer, and legend Jennifer Lopez, will officially be released on Valentine's Day weekend, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Lopez will play a pop superstar who finds out her fiancé (played by Colombian-singer rapper Maluma) was cheating on her with her assistant. Lopez's character discovers the infidelity moments before they were set to marry in front of a crowd at Madison Square Garden, so she makes a quick decision to marry a random math teacher (Owen Wilson) from the crowd instead. The movie is based upon a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby.

Although Lopez and Owen's characters' relationship begins as a goof, it sounds like the film will turn into a truly heartfelt one. The flick will feature footage from an IRL performance of "No Me Ames," a duet Jennifer Lopez and Maluma sang during his Madison Square Garden concert in October 2019. On top of talented actors and impressive singing performances, it seems the movie will also feature gorgeous fashion choices, per photos that were captured while Lopez was on set in New York.

Lopez won't only play the main character in the film; she also is one of the producers of Marry Me. The film reportedly went into production in October 2019, and while the superstar was able to release her latest film Hustlers the same year it was produced, coronavirus quarantine measures likely delayed this film. Luckily, the February premiere date means fans won't have to wait too much longer to see Lopez on their movie screen again.

The trailer for the film has not yet been released, but with a cast like this, it's bound to be good. Why not start planning your next Valentine's Day weekend a little early and add this to your agenda?