Until further notice, I won't be talking about anything except for Jennifer Lopez's 2020 Golden Globes dress. Boasting a bow as big as the entire gown itself across the front, the dress is honestly a gift to the red carpet, and fashion fans were more than ready to receive it. Jenny from the Block is always a show-stopper when it comes to red carpet fashion, but while she normally opts for barely-there neutral gowns dripping in glitz, she chose the Globes to serve up a totally different type of slay, and I couldn't be more wowed.

After hearing that J.Lo was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Hustlers, I knew the movie's entire cast of badass women would show up to the Globes looking incredible. Still, I was counting on Lopez to wear her usual: something form-fitting and sequined, paired with long, bombshell waves. Imagine my surprise when she hit the carpet serving Queen of the St. Patrick's Day Parade Float vibes — and believe me, I mean that in the best way possible! Lopez stepped out of her comfort zone with a kelly green, ivory, and gold dress paired with matching green jewels and a braided bun fit for an Irish step dance performance. Get you a red carpet fashionista who can do it all, people!

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

On the low, her huge bun is also serving some throwback Made in Manhattan vibes:

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

It's almost as iconic as the big ol' bun her character wears with the pink dress — except her Golden Globes dress is much more of a statement. While I would've loved to see A-Rod pull off a matchy-matchy moment with a dark green suit (Or even just a glitzy gold tie!), J. Lo's man played it safe with a classic black-and-white look, although he did look fresh from a spray tan. Couples that glow together, grow together!

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

While I wholeheartedly believe Lopez can rock anything, she does tend to stick to a consistent look when it comes to red carpet appearances, so I love that she chose the Golden Globes to try out something new. More bold looks in 2020, please!