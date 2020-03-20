Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez prove time and time again that TikTok isn't just for teens. The couple has taken the app by storm in 2020, practicing their dance moves and getting in on viral challenges like the "Renegade" and "Flip the Switch" challenges. On Thursday, March 19, it was Lopez and Rodriguez's "Something New" TikTok with their kids that really stole the show.

Lopez, her twins Max and Emme, along with Rodriguez, and his daughters, Natasha and Ella, are making the most out of being self-quarantined in their Miami, Florida, mansion. On Wednesday, March 17, Lopez showed how Max was handling social distancing and it looked like he had things pretty under control as he delivered water to Rodriguez before jumping into their pool — all while hoverboarding.

"We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good," Lopez captioned an Instagram video of Max and Rodriguez, adding the hashtags "stay safe" and "family time."

On Thursday night, it seemed the famous family was taking in some quality bonding time, and, of course, that included tackling a TikTok trend.

"When the whole fam agrees on a TikTok," Lopez captioned a video on her page that showed them crushing the "Something New" dance.

Rodriguez was the first to show off his elbow jab moves and shimmy shake while his daughter's Natasha and Ella followed. Then came Emme and Max, and Lopez with the grand finale.

Rodriguez captioned his own post of their family dance: "Worst to best."

The time alone with his loved ones has had Rodriguez feeling thankful for Lopez and their children. The former MLB player shared a sweet compilation video on Wednesday with the caption:

In times like these it’s important to remember the things that bring us happiness. And as Jennifer says… I wanna dance, and love, and dance again!!

Rodriguez and Lopez definitely bring joy to their fan's lives with these adorable videos.