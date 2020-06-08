On June 7, certified A-List couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's protested for Black Lives Matter and, according to Lopez, it won't be the last time they'll be protesting. Alongside a video of the intersection of Los Angeles' Hollywood and Vine Streets, Lopez wrote a lengthy caption explaining why she chose to protest and how she's going to continue to do so "until there is change."

She started off her caption by explaining how her son Max helped inspire her to get even more involved. "Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest," she began. "Max told me a few days ago: 'you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.' I said, 'funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?” And they did!! 🖤🖤🖤 We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all."

She concluded her post with a pledge to continue her efforts to make the world a better place:

We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world," Lopez wrote. "So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change.#BlackLivesMatter#GetLoud#CallingAllMamas#TeachThemYoung@arod

For his part, Rodriguez shared a series of black and white pictures of himself and Lopez at the protest. Rodriguez's poster, presumably made by one of Lopez's two children, featured a callback to her 1999 song "Let's Get Loud."

Remember this song?

Here's Rodriguez's poster:

"All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear," Rodriguez wrote in the caption. "Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him."

"Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message," he continued. "Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good.. America: It’s time to listen."

If you haven't already started to listen, take Rodriguez's advice. It really is time.