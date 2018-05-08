Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Body Language At The Met Gala Reveals They're All About Each Other
If there's one thing you can count on every May, it's that the Met Gala will always be an incredible spectacle. The stars are out walking the red carpet at their most extravagant. This year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, brought out the weird, the wonderful and, well, the heavenly in its attendees, but no couple killed it quite like Jennifer Lopez and and Alex Rodriguez, both in Balmain couture. They stunned, but Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s body language really tied the look together. You can't take your eyes off them, they can't take their hands off each other and frankly, we're here for it.
While there is no question the couple made a splash this year, the event actually has a special significance for them. This is only their second time attending the event together, as last year's Met Gala was their first official outing as a couple. Not only is that sweet, but it also gives us a unique opportunity to see how they've progressed from that early honeymoon phase to this year's gala a whole year later. To get some insight into Lopez and Rodriguez's relationship, I reached out to body language expert Blanca Cobb. Here is what she sees both in the past and in the present for this dynamic duo.
Alex Is All About Jennifer
The first thing that strikes Cobb about this image is how clearly enamored Rodriguez is with Lopez, and she can tell by the way he's holding her here.
"He shows his devotion by encapsulating her within his hands,” Cobb tells Elite Daily. She goes on to explain that "[the way that] he has both hands around her waist” is to draw her closer to him. While this may come off as possessive, it's actually a subtle way to show he fully supports his partner and wants to give her this moment to shine on the red carpet.
"Alex gives his woman the limelight by standing close behind her," Cobb says. "Their similar stance with their left leg forward suggests that this power couple is emotionally in sync. And that’s hot!"
They Are Very Happy And Enjoy Being Together
Cobb also sees a couple who is still very passionate about each other, and who truly just enjoys being together.
"Sharing laughs is an aphrodisiac," explains Cobb, saying that the two of them exude happiness in each other's presence. She also sees a couple who is very secure and intimate with one another.
"With her head thrown back exposing her neck, Jennifer is revealing her vulnerability to her man," Cobb says. "Alex can’t take his eyes off of her. He cocoons her within his hands, to feel so safe and secure."
Their Connection Has Been Strong From The Start
In this year's image, we see how smitten Rodriguez is with Lopez, but in last year's you can see the the feeling was mutual from the very start. At the time this photo was taken, Lopez had only recently confirmed to Us Weekly that they were a couple. So this event was the first time that they publicly stepped out together and gave the world a glimpse at their relationship.
"Jennifer makes it known that her eyes are only for Alex," says Cobb. She also explains that everything you need to know is present in Lopez's eyes. "She’s taking him in with her eyes as she leans towards him. No way for him to mistake who’s captured her heart."
Anyone who has followed Lopez and Rodriguez separately through the years has seen them go through various relationships with different celebrities, but if their body language is any indication, it seems like they've finally found partners in each other with a real chance of going the distance.
