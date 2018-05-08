If there's one thing you can count on every May, it's that the Met Gala will always be an incredible spectacle. The stars are out walking the red carpet at their most extravagant. This year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, brought out the weird, the wonderful and, well, the heavenly in its attendees, but no couple killed it quite like Jennifer Lopez and and Alex Rodriguez, both in Balmain couture. They stunned, but Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s body language really tied the look together. You can't take your eyes off them, they can't take their hands off each other and frankly, we're here for it.

While there is no question the couple made a splash this year, the event actually has a special significance for them. This is only their second time attending the event together, as last year's Met Gala was their first official outing as a couple. Not only is that sweet, but it also gives us a unique opportunity to see how they've progressed from that early honeymoon phase to this year's gala a whole year later. To get some insight into Lopez and Rodriguez's relationship, I reached out to body language expert Blanca Cobb. Here is what she sees both in the past and in the present for this dynamic duo.

Alex Is All About Jennifer Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The first thing that strikes Cobb about this image is how clearly enamored Rodriguez is with Lopez, and she can tell by the way he's holding her here. "He shows his devotion by encapsulating her within his hands,” Cobb tells Elite Daily. She goes on to explain that "[the way that] he has both hands around her waist” is to draw her closer to him. While this may come off as possessive, it's actually a subtle way to show he fully supports his partner and wants to give her this moment to shine on the red carpet. "Alex gives his woman the limelight by standing close behind her," Cobb says. "Their similar stance with their left leg forward suggests that this power couple is emotionally in sync. And that’s hot!"

They Are Very Happy And Enjoy Being Together Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cobb also sees a couple who is still very passionate about each other, and who truly just enjoys being together. "Sharing laughs is an aphrodisiac," explains Cobb, saying that the two of them exude happiness in each other's presence. She also sees a couple who is very secure and intimate with one another. "With her head thrown back exposing her neck, Jennifer is revealing her vulnerability to her man," Cobb says. "Alex can’t take his eyes off of her. He cocoons her within his hands, to feel so safe and secure."