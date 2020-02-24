It's been a bit since fans have gotten a J. Law movie, but the superstar actor is about to make her comeback in a somewhat unexpected genre. Although Jennifer Lawrence got her start in comedy as a lead on the sitcom The Bill Engvall Show, she's become much more well-known for her dramatic roles. After a brief acting hiatus, though, Lawrence is returning to her comedy roots with a new film for Netflix. Jennifer Lawrence's Netflix movie Don't Look Up is just what fans have been waiting for.

The upcoming movie is part of Lawrence's return to acting after taking a brief break from Hollywood for the past couple of years. Lawrence last starred in the spy thriller Red Sparrow, which premiered at the beginning of 2018. She also appeared briefly in the X-Men movie Dark Phoenix, but although that film was released in 2019, it was actually filmed back in 2017 and pushed back due to several delays. Instead of focusing on her film career these past few years, Lawrence has been living out her love story. She met art gallerist Cooke Maroney in the middle of 2018, and the two tied the knot in a Rhode Island ceremony in October 2019.

With the husband of her dreams now by her side, Lawrence is making her big return to acting in 2020 with the upcoming Netflix movie Don't Look Up. The movie will tell the story of two astronomers who discover a meteor will strike earth in six months and go on a media tour to try to warn everyone, only to find that they have trouble getting people to believe them. Lawrence is set to lead the film as one of these astronomers.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although the doomsday premise of Don't Look Up sounds pretty grave, it is actually billed as a comedy. The movie comes from comedy director Adam McKay, who is best known for directing most of Will Ferrell's major movies, like Anchorman and Step Brothers, as well as making a recent prestige turn with Oscar-winning biographical dramedies The Big Short and Vice.

The new role promises to be a somewhat surprising comedic turn for Lawrence, who has focused on more dramatic material for most of her movie career. Lawrence got her start on the sitcom The Bill Engvall Show in 2007, and although her collaborations with David O. Russell (Silver Lining's Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy) have comedic moments, they all lean much more heavily to the dramatic side. Back in 2015, Lawrence revealed she was writing a movie with her pal Amy Schumer, which would likely be a comedy, but there have not been any updates on that for a very long time.

Along with Don't Look Up, Lawrence also recently shot an upcoming drama movie with Bryan Tyree Henry called Red, White, and Water. so look forward to seeing J. Law a lot more in 2020, because she is definitely back in action.