Almost nine months after announcing her engagement, Jennifer Lawrence has tied the knot with Cooke Maroney in Newport, Rhode Island in front of friends, family, and, unsurprisingly, plenty of Hollywood A-listers. While the actress' relatively small ceremony had only 150 attendees, the reported guest list for Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding on Saturday, Oct. 19 proves it was a star-studded affair, and included everyone from Emma Stone to Adele. Here's everyone who made an appearance at the Silver Linings Playbook star's nuptials.

If you've been following along, it's been a whirlwind couple of months since the Hunger Games star and Maroney announced that they'd be saying their "I dos" — and they made sure to ring in the big day with plenty of Hollywood's royalty in attendance. On Oct. 19, the Academy Award winner walked down the aisle to the New York City-based art gallerist in front of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including friends Emma Stone, Sienna Miller, Adele, and Kris Jenner. According to People, director David O. Russell, Ashley Olsen, Amy Schumer, and Cameron Diaz were also in attendance, making the ceremony a seriously star-studded affair. Her Saturday ceremony at the Belcourt of Newport followed a clambake on Rose Island one day prior, which was reportedly attended by Nicole Richie, Sienna Miller, and Joel Madden, and Diaz as well.

While Lawrence has kept her romance with the 34-year-old gallery director relatively under wraps, she recently opened up about her feelings for her future husband in an interview with E! News' Catt Sadler.

While making an appearance on Sadler's podcast Naked With Catt Sadler, the actress called Maroney the "greatest human being I’ve ever met," confirming "He really is, and he gets better."

When asked why she chose to say yes to Maroney, the 28-year-old told the host, "I don’t know, I started with the basics."

She continued, "How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney."

It turns out her friends feel the same way about the Academy Award-winning actress's other half, as an insider called her "an ideal mate for Jennifer" in an interview with People shortly after their engagement was announced.

The inside source told the publication, "They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it. They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion."

Lawrence has yet to post photos from the star-studded event, and unfortunately for all of her fans, it might be difficult to come across any photos since Lawrence famously does not use social media. Hopefully, one of the more Instagram-happy wedding guests like Kris Jenner will give fans a peek at the nuptials eventually. But, regardless of the lack of photos, from the sounds of things, her big day went exactly as planned. Congratulations to the happy couple!