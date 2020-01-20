It was the video watched around the world: the exact moment Brad Pitt dropped everything to watch Jennifer Aniston on TV as she accepted her 2020 SAG Award. Everyone was already chattering non-stop about the stars' reunion after the two were photographed together at the awards show, but now, with the video footage of Pitt, the hysteria has hit the next level. In fact, even Jen couldn't help but comment on the video clip. Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s SAG Awards video was beyond adorbs.

ICYMI: The video footage of Pitt was captured backstage at the annual awards show. A member of the media caught Pitt watching his ex-wife's acceptance speech as she was onstage just several feet away. Pitt seemed mesmerized while watching Aniston give her meaningful speech, so, naturally, the moment went viral.

Now, Aniston has spoken out on the adorable moment, telling Extra she thought it was "sweet." Speaking on Pitt and all of the actors in attendance, Jen said: "We've all grown up together. We really have and it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working."

She also remarked on how fame binds them together. "You don't really have that much of a life, so it's nice to kind of come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going," she explained.

In case you're part of the 1% of the population who still hasn't seen the Brad/Jen SAG Awards footage, here you go:

And here's the video of Aniston reacting to the news of Brad cheering her on:

extratv on YouTube

She also spoke to ET Canada and shared a similar sentiment.

“God it means everything, we all grow up together, this whole room that’s why their performances just moved me and excite me and allowed me to be here,” Aniston said. “It’s fantastic we are part of a community together, now we get to go back to work."

This all comes after Pitt and Aniston nearly broke the internet with a slew of photos from the awards show where they practically held hands. It was not casual at all and fans were emotional.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're still recovering from all the the Brad/Jen content from the SAG Awards, don't worry, I'm right there with you. We were all winners after the 2020 SAG Awards thanks to these special moments.