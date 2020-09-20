The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are (virtually) in full force, even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite the Emmys going virtual and stars "attending" from home, all the stars' usual pre-show beauty prep is still happening. Jennifer Aniston's 2020 Emmys look, in particular, involved some classic skincare prep that, honestly, looks exactly like me on any given Tuesday night before I go to bed. Really big mood.

Just before the Emmys, on Sept. 20, Aniston posted a hilariously relatable photo of her pre-show prep — which involved a different kind of mask than most of us have been used to the last few months. Wearing a light grey linen robe and pant set from Pour Les Femmes, as well as what appears to be a set of eye gels underneath a sheet mask, Aniston blows a kiss while holding a glass of champagne in the photo. If you're wondering how one of the most timeless actors of our time gets her glow, this is it, people: a little moisturizing and a nice, big glass of bubbly. Write that down.

Even though this wasn't her ~actual~ look for the night, if it were, you know everyone would stan so hard.

I have no idea how, but Aniston did make it out of her comfy PJs and into a gorgeous navy blue silk dress to make a quick IRL appearance at the Emmys. Her enormous diamond necklace glowed almost as bright as her skin, though not quite as bright as the literal fire she had to put out, thanks to host Jimmy Kimmel trying to "sanitize" the winner envelope.

Aniston is nominated for the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show on Apple TV+. She's up against some tough competition: Olivia Colman for The Crown, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, and Zendaya for Euphoria. Winner or not, at least Aniston's skin will glow brighter than any Emmy trophy tonight.