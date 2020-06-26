In February, Jenna Mourey — better known as Jenna Marbles — celebrated 10 years on YouTube, but in a tearful video uploaded to her channel on Thursday, June 25, the 33-year-old star announced she's saying goodbye to the platform indefinitely. Jenna Marbles' video announcing she's quitting YouTube addresses the many mistakes she's made online through the years. Because Mourey hurt so many fans with her actions, she feels she can no longer "exist" on her channel.

Mourey has been on YouTube since 2010, so fans consider her an OG (original) creator because they've followed her for so long. They didn't expect Mourey to leave the platform so suddenly, so when the star shared her latest video, titled "A Message," fans were shocked.

In the clip, Mourey revealed fans have asked her to address some of her past controversies, which she understood was important in order for her to grow as a person. "I'm happy to do that because what I want from the people that I support and that I like is to have accountability and to know that I am supporting someone whose morals and values align with my own," Mourey explained.

Horacio Villalobos/Corbis News/Getty Images

She specifically addressed a 2011 video of her imitating Nicki Minaj in blackface. "I do just want to tell you that it was not my intention to do blackface," Mourey said. "I don't know how else to say this, but it doesn't matter because all that matters is that people were offended and it hurt them. For that, I am so unbelievably sorry."

She also apologized for video from 2011 where she mocked Asian people in a rap song, as well as another clip of her putting down other women for their sexual history. "I ranted about girls that ran around and slept around and that's wrong. I had a lot of internalized misogyny," Mourey added.

The star also told fans she's sorry for associating herself with other creators whom fans have accused of being racist or doing terrible things.

After getting everything off her chest, Mourey announced she's leaving YouTube for the time being.

"I think I'm just going to move on from this channel for now. I don't know if that's forever. I don't know how long it's going to be. I want to make sure that the things that I put into the world are not hurting anyone," she said.

While the video has garnered mixed reactions from fans and some fans are sad to see her go on YouTube, overall, fans are commending Mourey for owning up in what seems like a genuine effort to make up for her problematic past actions.