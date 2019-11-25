Jenna Dewan has a full plate with work and family and isn't interested in gossip. The Resident actress didn't waste time addressing speculation she threw shade at Camila Cabello during the singer's performance at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24. Jenna Dewan's response to accusations she shaded Camila Cabello gets straight to the point.

It all started when cameras at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles panned to Dewan during Cabello and Shawn Mendes' performance of their hit song "Señorita" (that went on to win the AMA for Best Collaboration). While other celebs in attendance were dancing to the tune, Dewan appeared to mouth to celebrity fashion stylist Brad Goreski, "She's always so extra," with a slight eye roll.

The clip quickly made the rounds on Twitter, with fans calling Dewan a "mean girl" for picking on Cabello. Others came to the defense of both women, stating Dewan likely meant no harm by her comments.

Following the awards show, Dewan caught wind of the gossip and took measures into her own hands. "Hi, guys," Dewan said in an Instagram Story from the backseat of a car. "Leaving the AMAs. I'm getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila. No! I love her. I love her so much. I'm such a big fan of hers. I don't understand what that's all about, but no."

In a second clip, Goreski, who went to the AMAs as Dewan's date, also addressed the situation. "Guys, we were bumping and grinding so hard to 'Señorita,'" he gushed. "We're obsessed."

Watch the clip that started it all.

Which had fans saying things like this:

Which ultimately led to this video from Dewan and Goreski.

As of Nov. 25, Cabello has not responded to this whole mix up, but Mendes took the opportunity to gush over Cabello following the AMAs.

"@amas thank you everyone thank you so much!!" Mendes wrote alongside a photo of the couple accepting their award for Collaboration of the Year. "Also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you ❤️❤️ we love u guys."

With a dedicated fan base like Shamila's, Dewan did the right thing by stopping the rumors in their tracks and addressing the situation in a timely manner.