Just when you think you're finally on the path to healing after Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's divorce, she goes and does a super emotional interview and you're sucked right back in. Dewan graces the August 2018 cover of Women's Health magazine and gave the publication an incredibly wise, powerful interview about her marriage, her family, and her new revelations about being a woman. Jenna Dewan's comments about her divorce from Channing Tatum are super sad for any fans of the former couple, but they're bittersweet, because they definitely show just how strong their family dynamic really is.

When Tatum and Dewan announced their separation, fans were reeling. They seemed so solid, so in love, so perfect for each other. Both Dewan and Tatum have maintained it was an amicable split and say there is truly no deep, negative, underlying issue between them. Mainly, they simply grew apart. Their initial announcement read:

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

In her interview with Women's Health, Dewan talks about what it was like realizing her marriage wasn't the best thing for her anymore. "It's been a journey, and it's been a transformation of myself — my needs and wants as a woman," she said. "I think everyone wants to hold on to what's in front of them, but when you open your mind saying, 'I want what's best for myself and my daughter,' you have to be OK with however that looks. I feel like I've been on a wave of growth." She added her family status is a "new normal" and that she really feels they "will get used to that."

As for the divorce, Dewan admits it was a tricky process, particularly being in the public eye. "It's always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it," she said. But, she added,

It's OK for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think maybe that's what shocked everyone so much—that it can be a positive thing. That was ultimately what happened with us.

As Dewan put it, she did "a lot of work healing from the inside out."

While fans might still be grappling with one of their favorite couples breaking up, at the end of the day, it's really how she and Tatum are coping that matters most. And, from the sounds of it, they're going to be just fine, thank you very much.

