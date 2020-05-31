Jenna Cooper is officially a mom. On Saturday, May 30, the Bachelor in Paradise alum announced that she'd welcomed a new addition to her family along with a sweet photo of the infant. Jenna Cooper’s Instagram of her newborn daughter Presley includes the bundle of joy's brand new IG handle so fans can follow along on her earliest moments.

Hours after giving birth to her daughter, Cooper — who's shared her pregnancy journey with fans on the social media platform since announcing she was expecting in a January announcement — exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that she'd welcomed her first child with boyfriend Karl Hudson on Saturday.

"We can’t even describe the overwhelming love and happiness we feel meeting our little sunshine!" the couple told the publication in a statement. "We are so thankful for everyone’s support, and can’t wait to share more fun updates."

The new mom also took to Instagram to share a first look at her daughter with three photos from the Us Weekly shoot. In the first photo of the happy family, Cooper can be seen cradling Presley — who’s wearing a floral onesie and matching headband — along with Hudson. The rest of the slideshow shows the couple holding their new addition, as well as a video of the newborn fast asleep at the hospital. The Bachelor alum also shared some more details about Presley in the Instagram post, including revealing that her baby girl already has an Instagram account.

"What a crazy and amazing last couple days," Cooper told her fans. "I am so excited to introduce you to our baby girl: Presley Belle Hudson! She ended up being 7lbs 7oz. and 20.75 inches long, and we are already so in love. She also has a full head of brown hair, and the sweetest personality!"

She added, "Thank you so much for all your prayers and well wishes.. feeling incredibly emotional and blessed! Follow @presleybellehudson for all of her adventures."

The reality star, who dated Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Season 22 of The Bachelor and briefly got engaged to Jordan Kimball on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, first announced that she was expecting in January.

"I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible," Cooper wrote on Instagram at the time along with photos of h er baby bump. "I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I’ll be there supporting you the whole way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing. I hope you get your daddy’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are."

While Cooper might not have found love on TV, she also revealed that she and Hudson had been dating for a year that same month.

"We have traveled the world together, and up until now he has always been the man behind the camera," she shared on the social media app. "But here you have it.. this is the guy inspiring all my big smiles and dreams. The one who didn't care what show I was on, what drama was made up about me, or how many broken pieces of my heart he had to glue back together."

Now, it looks like Cooper is ready to embark on the new adventure of motherhood, which fans can follow along with on Instagram. Congratulations to the happy family.