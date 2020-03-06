There's a new non-dairy ice cream flavor in town, and it's from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. This new bite combines the flavors of a bakery classic into a pint of frozen goodness. Jeni's new Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns ice cream is the latest non-dairy flavor from the brand, and it's an homage to your favorite breakfast pastry.

If you've been dreaming of biting into an ice cream that tastes like a warm, caramel-topped, baked good, Jeni's has you covered. The new Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns ice cream was released on Thursday, March 5, both online and in Jeni's scoop shops across the United States. The new flavor is part of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream's efforts to create non-dairy options for customers.

Imagine rich coconut cream, pieces of sticky bun, delicious caramel, and roasted pecans, and you've got Jeni's Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns ice cream. The dairy-free bite has a smooth texture, thanks to the coconut cream.

The 16-ounce pint of Jeni's Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns costs $12 on the official website. When you place an order, make sure you're ready to stock up, because Jeni's requires a three-pint minimum to make a shipment. Shipping varies depending on your location, but Jeni's offers a $13 flat rate in most states.

Jeni's first introduced dairy-free options in March 2019, with its flavors, Dark Chocolate Truffle, Cold Brew Coffee with Coconut Swirl, Texas Sheet Cake, and Roasted Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam.

You can get a dairy-free collection from Jeni's that features the Dark Chocolate Truffle, Texas Sheet Cake, and Roasted Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam ice cream, along with the brand's Frosé Sorbet, which is a non-dairy sorbet treat with Sangria-style frozen rosé and pear, watermelon, and strawberry. The four-pint collection sells for $48, but doesn't include the new Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns flavor.

If you're looking for treats with traditional dairy, Jeni's recently dropped a new Black Tie Buffet Collection. The collection includes classic dessert flavors, such as Hello Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Brandied Banana Brûlée, and Gooey Butter Cake, along with three other ice cream flavors, for a total of six pint of ice cream for $68.

It's not clear whether this new flavor will stick around for good, so it's probably best to try it soon. To get the Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns from a Jeni's scoop shop location, find one near you with the Jeni's locator, or order the new dairy-free treat online to find a new favorite.