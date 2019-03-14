If you've never had the privilege of downing a pint of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, you need to think about changing that — STAT. You really can't go wrong with whatever flavor you decide to eat. But, you may have a hard time deciding which pint to purchase because the creamery is expanding its unique flavor offerings. So many decisions, so little time. I know, I get it. However, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream now has dairy-free pints made with coconut cream. I'm quite sure I can find some time to try these out because they all sound SO good.

On Thursday, March 14, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream announced a new line of dairy-free ice cream pints. The four new flavors include Dark Chocolate Truffle, Cold Brew Coffee with Coconut Swirl, Texas Sheet Cake, and Roasted Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam, according to Jeni's. The dairy-free pints are made with coconut cream for a smooth and sweet flavor. It sounds like it very closely resembles the taste of actual ice cream. Either way, I can't wait to try these new flavors.

“The question for me was, could we make a dairy-free version of our ice cream that dairy lovers would clamor for? And with this line of flavors, we’ve succeeded. In fact, the first time I tried our dairy-free Dark Chocolate Truffle last year, I couldn’t believe it. It has quickly become one of my favorites," Jeni Britton Bauer, founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, said in a press release sent to Elite Daily.

Courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

Now that you know what the names of the new flavors are, you're probably wondering what exactly each one tastes like. According to Jeni's, here's what you'll find inside of each new dairy-free pint:

Dark Chocolate Truffle: This one is made with rich cocoa and is blended with a hint of coconut cream. It sounds so indulgent.

This one is made with rich cocoa and is blended with a hint of coconut cream. It sounds so indulgent. Cold Brew Coffee with Coconut Swirl: If you love coffee ice cream, then you're probably going to be over the moon for this flavor. It's made with Slingshot Coffee cold brew sorbet and coconut cream.

If you love coffee ice cream, then you're probably going to be over the moon for this flavor. It's made with Slingshot Coffee cold brew sorbet and coconut cream. Texas Sheet Cake: Just like biting into an actual piece of Texas Sheet Cake, this pint features chocolate cake crumbles, bittersweet fudge, and deep cocoa flavors.

Just like biting into an actual piece of Texas Sheet Cake, this pint features chocolate cake crumbles, bittersweet fudge, and deep cocoa flavors. Roasted Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam: This one sounds just like the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich you probably took for lunch as a kid. It's made with creamy peanut butter, a dash of sea salt, and it's all swirled together with a sweet but tart strawberry jam.

Courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

So, where can you get your hands on the deliciousness? Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream has several standalone scoop shops throughout the U.S. The scoop shop locations will be offering the new flavors on Thursday, March 14, according to Jeni's. If you won't be able to stop by for a taste of the new dairy-free flavors, head over to the Jeni's website. You can order all four new pints of dairy-free ice cream directly from the website for $48. You can also find pints of Jeni's new dairy-free ice cream pints at select grocery stores nationwide.

I seriously can't wait to grab a spoon and dive in. I've got my eye on that Texas Sheet Cake flavor, but the Roasted Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam flavor sounds equally as delicious. I think I'm going to just have to order all four flavors to find out for myself.