I can't believe that it's been 20 years since the world first got lost in the pages of Harry Potter's magical wizarding world. While the milestone is making me feel all kinds of ancient, Jelly Belly is helping me get into celebration mode with a line of chocolate wands and three other Hogwarts-inspired confections that look so legit. Get ready to raise a glass of Butterbeer to all that Potterhead nostalgia, because Jelly Belly's new Harry Potter candy is every Muggle’s dream come true.

Starting on Oct. 1, fans of all ages can get into full Potter mode by checking out the candy company's newest treats, per a press release. While I'll admit that I'm still slightly bitter that the owl with my acceptance letter somehow never found its way to my house, these tasty treats sound like a pretty great consolation prize. From the looks of it, you'll be vicariously re-living Harry, Ron, and Hermione's first meeting en-route to Hogwarts as if it happened yesterday. Plus, the best part is that you don't even need to head to Hogsmeade to snag these goodies.

First up is a set of chocolate wands modeled on the magical accoutrements wielded by Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and, if you're feeling extra-powerful, Albus Dumbledore. In addition to making for some delicious snacking, each individualized wand comes with a set of spells so that you're prepared should that owl ever make it to your home (Hey, a girl can dream, right?).

However, as I've learned from taking numerous quizzes on Pottermore, not everyone is meant to be in Gryffindor. If you're proudly team Slytherin or could see yourself being a Hufflepuff to the core, Jelly Belly's chocolate house crests are definitely for you. Each package contains four crispy rice and chocolate treats emblazoned with your house of choice, so you can rep Ravenclaw while digging into some delicious noms.

The magical creatures from J.K. Rowling's popular series also make an appearance, if that's more your thing. Aragog, Crookshanks, Fang, Fluffy, Hedwig, and a Thestral are all available in chocolate form, and I'm so excited because you won't know which one you're getting until you peek inside the package. Plus, in addition to the chocolate goodies, each miscellaneous package is filled with one of six collectible stickers, so you don't know what animal or exclusive sticker you'll be enjoying until you open up the box. I don't know about you, but I'm definitely getting flashbacks to when Harry and Ron first started collecting wizarding cards with their chocolate frogs, and it's giving me life.

HBO

Chocolate not really your thing? All of your favorite animals are also available in gummi form — except for the Thestrals — and come in cherry and lime, cherry and blueberry, blueberry and lime, or lime and orange flavors. Even if you don't get to roam the halls of Hogwarts or fight off dark forces, at least you can snack like a wizard.

Jelly Belly

In addition to these four new offerings, Jelly Belly will be adding a selection of new Chocolate Frog collectible cards as well as adding a gift box of their famous Bertie Bott’s Every-Flavour Beans, according to the press release.

Unfortunately, you have to wait until fall to get your hands on Jelly Belly's newest goodies, so mark your calendars in the meantime. Until the seasons change, I'll be enjoying my Harry Potter marathons and toasting the series' birthday with a side of Butterbeer ice cream.