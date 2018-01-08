Jeffree Star's Tweets About Kylie Jenner's Makeup Brushes Continue To Take Over Twitter

Remember when the only obsess-worthy thing surrounding Kylie Jenner was about when the restocking of her Posie lip kit would happen? Sigh, simpler times. One makeup guru is not letting Kylie Cosmetics off the hook so easily because of a measly reported pregnancy. Jeffree Star's tweets about Kylie Jenner's makeup brushes are still happening, and they are taking over Twitter.

The whole situation started when Kylie Cosmetics started expanding into more areas of the makeup world — concealer, lipsticks, and (of course) makeup brushes. Jenner launched the Silver Series in December that was stuffed full of chrome-plated products that are a makeup lovers dream. There were 20 different lipsticks and 30 shades of concealer to choose from. While the lipsticks and concealers hit a moderately reasonable price point, the 16-piece brush set had most of our jaws on the floor. The entire collection sits at a whopping $360. Oh, and you get the brush roll carrying case. With an average price of $22.50 per brush (keep in mind, most of the individual brushes are a lot more expensive than that), fans were definitely heartbroken. That's where we can cue Jeffree Star.

Never afraid to ask an honest question, the YouTuber came hard at Jenner with some concerns about the outrageous price point. The first tweet Star sent out on Dec. 10 posed the concern that Kylie Cosmetics gave a very vague description of what the brushes were made out of — which made the high price point even more confusing. The tweet said,

Are the new @ kyliecosmetics makeup brushes made out of animal hair? Is that why they're so expensive?? BITCH I'M STILL DUMBFOUNDED!!!!

When fans started to come to Jenner's defense, Star continued,

It's an honest question. Don't try and make it ANYTHING BUT a QUESTION. I'll still review it... LOL I ain't mad.. Just want to know why her team is being lazy.

Star assured fans that a brush review would still be happening.

The makeup artist kept his word and did make a full 25-minute review of the makeup brush set. Star described the packaging as "cheap," and the YouTuber kept it "gangster" the whole time. A few of the Kylie Cosmetics brushes stood out, but overall Star did not think the collection was worth $360.

Star's reviews are always disturbingly honest because it's never a paid endorsement, all opinions are his and he DGAF about Jenner's PR list.

Star even accused Kylie Cosmetics of... borrowing... some of his original packaging from 2014. The since deleted tweet on Dec. 10 said,

I gotta know ONE THING... With all that f*cking money she's made, why did @kyliecosmetics use the SAME PACKAGING as my liquid lipsticks that have been out since 2014? Invest and make something different maybe?

Dayummmm, the fake eyelashes are coming off in the beauty world.

While Star spilled some pretty good tea about Kylie Cosmetics and the makeup industry in general, the beauty vlogger wasn't quite finished. Star took to Twitter on Jan. 7 to remind Kylie Cosmetics that fans have not forgotten about the brush set that none of us could afford. The tweet said,

So why hasn’t @ kyliejenner apologized for her overpriced brush set yet??? She thought we’d all forget after 3 weeks!

Fans are still feeling a little salty and weren't afraid to share.

Jenner did respond to fans on Dec. 9 by explaining that the high price is due to the fact that her brushes are made of real hair. She said in a tweet,

I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever. I am very excited! Real brushes don’t compare to synthetic brushes. Different performance/quality/everything. I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper.

Jenner received mixed reviews from that tweet. Many fans live the, "if you can't afford it, too bad," life, while others scolded Jenner for leaving out a big part of her fan base.

Whether you were able to afford Jenner's brushes or would never dream of spending that kind of money on something like that — there's definitely someone who agrees with you on Twitter. I'm sure Kylie is in the works to develop something a little more cost effective for fans that will be "Jeffree Star approved." Fingers crossed.

