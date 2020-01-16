The new year is a time for changing, growing, and getting a new makeup palette, as Jeffree Star is discontinuing his Thirsty and Alien palettes. "Yes the rumors are true...#JeffreeStarCosmetics is discontinuing the Thirsty & Alien eyeshadow palettes," the beauty mogul tweeted on Jan. 14. "Time to make room for all the new sh*t dropping in 2020!" Fans responded to the news with every emotion between elated and devastated.

2020 has already been a huge year for Star. From moving into a mega-mansion to canceling his European masterclass tour "for personal reasons" to announcing a breakup with his partner of five years, it has been a drama-packed January, so it must be nice to be moving back to the business end of things. Maybe not so much for his fans, as it comes at the cost of some of Star's most popular palettes.

At the time of this writing, not a single Thirsty or Alien palette is available on the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website or any of his supplier's sites, and there is no restock in sight. Both palettes launched in 2018 and, since then, were in the top five sellers for Star and have enjoyed most of their shelf life completely sold out. Thirsty is, well, was a summer-y, tropical palette with warm neutrals, metallics, and bright colors. Alien, in the shape of an alien head, had a futuristic mix of metallics, greens, and more muted colors.

Unsurprisingly, fans are shocked. Just reading the replies is going through a barrage of crying emojis and broken hearts. As one distraught fan on Twitter put it, "[The Alien palette] was the only thing I was looking forward to as I was going to order it for my birthday whenever it got restocked. 2020 sucks already and everything is dead." Ouch.

Such is the brutal life of beauty drops, and it is important to look forward with hope. As amazing as the Thirsty and Alien palettes were, this must mean greater things are to come — and hopefully soon.