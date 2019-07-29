Welp, Jason Momoa is either the epitome of #dadgoals or the world's most embarrassing stepparent, depending on how you see it. Or, depending on how actress Zoë Kravitz sees it, actually. See, the Game of Thrones alum is married to Kravitz's mom, Lisa Bonet. Which makes him the Big Little Lies star's stepdad. Her real dad is rocker Lenny Kravitz, in case you forgot. And, like, can someone in this dope AF family please adopt me ASAP? Anyhoo, the Aquaman star is apparently really digging his stepdaughter's choice in men, because Jason Momoa's comment on Zoë Kravitz's photo of her husband is both hilarious and amazing.

OK, so on July 28, Kravitz hit up Instagram to post a picture of her pink-haired husband, which she simply captioned, "husband," because why go the prolific route when you don't have to? Momoa then rolled up twice in the comment section to share his thoughts on the image. Comments By Celebs caught the hilarious reaction. First, he wrote: "Pink on pink look good," a comment that was both perfectly harmless and completely true. But then Momoa showed up in the comments a second time to add: "Sexy mother f*cker."

Now, on the one hand, this observation is kind of awkward coming from a stepdad, but on the other... how freaking cool is Zoë Kravitz's stepdad who, let's be honest, is a total sexy motherf*cker himself?

Takes one to know one, I guess.

Kravitz and Nocturnal Animals star Karl Glusman have been married for about a month now, but the two met back in 2016 while hanging out at a bar with mutual friends.

"I can be my weirdest self around him," Kravitz told Rolling Stone in 2018. "It's so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel."

Awww. Look how cute they are:

The pair got engaged in February 2018, when Glusman proposed to Kravitz in the living room of their home with her favorite singer, Nina Simone, playing in the background.

"I was in sweatpants," she told Rolling Stone. "I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, 'Baby, are you OK?' I was actually worried about him!"

But then he got down on one knee, pulled out a box, and inside was an engagement ring.

"He nailed it," she explained. "And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."

The two tied eventually the knot on Saturday, June 29 at Lenny Kravitz's home in Paris after three years of dating. Bonet and Momoa were there for the nuptials too, of course, because this is obviously the most aspirational blended family situation ever. And according to Entertainment Tonight, Momoa and Lenny bonded over how much they dig Zoe's new husband.

"During the party, the champagne flowed and Lenny and Jason chatted and both agreed they loved Karl," a source told ET.

The two men even sport matching bone skull rings:

Name a cooler duo, I dare you. I mean, the world could learn so much from this amazing blended family.

Keep up the good work, guys!