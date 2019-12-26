Royal fans got struck by all the feels when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan shared their 2019 family Christmas card with the world ahead of the holiday. But, of course, haters came for the couple for the most ridiculous reason: for putting baby Archie front and center in the snap. After speculation that the picture, taken by Duchess Meghan's close friend Janina Gavankar, was Photoshopped, the actress took action to clear the air. Janina Gavankar's response to rumors Meghan and Harry's Christmas card was Photoshopped was perfectly put.

If you got caught up in the holiday spirit and missed the post from Harry and Meghan, I'll catch you up. The Queen's Commonwealth Trust's Twitter account shared the e-card that showed Meghan and Harry smiling watching Archie ham it up for the camera on Monday, Dec. 23.

While thousands of fans went wild for the rare, and adorable, family pic, British media outlet The Daily Mail quickly took aim at Meghan and Harry, pointing out that "experts" claimed there is no way the photo was real. "Her face has either been superimposed or enhanced considerably," the article stated. "You cannot change the laws of physics, no matter who you are."

Gavankar caught wind of the article and was not standing for the hate. She then took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post defending her friends.

"So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family," Gavankar wrote. "Here’s the original that was sent out (cropped to fit IG). ...and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image."

Gavankar added: "Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness."

The Duchess of Sussex has been the target of British tabloids since marrying Prince Harry in May 2018. Things got even worse for Duchess Meghan after she gave birth to Archie on May 6, 2019, causing Prince Harry to speak out in a public statement in October.

"My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," Prince Harry said, revealing the couple is taking legal action against The Mail on Sunday for its "false" and "deliberately derogative" stories about his wife. (The Mail did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for comment.)

While Harry and Meghan have yet to speak out about their Christmas card, they can continue to enjoy their holidays in Canada knowing their famous pals, like Gavankar, have their backs.