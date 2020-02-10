The trick to the Oscars red carpet is not to overthink it. Some stars pile on the accessories; others will wear designs that can be seen from space. But the most important thing to remember is that simple looks can make the biggest impact. That goes double for a star who already has a reputation for choosing busy designs like Janelle Monaé. The actress, who was in the Oscar-nominated movie Harriet, forewent her usual black-and-white look. Instead, Janelle Monaé's 2020 Oscars dress was a stunning silver number that stopped the red carpet dead.

Monaé made something of a name for herself on the red carpet during the 2017 awards season for her Hidden Figures red carpet looks. She wore nothing by black and white for every single appearance, but each one was a high-visual, high-impact look. For Harriet, her red carpet game hasn't been as high-profile, but when it comes to the Oscars, she made it count. The Ralph Lauren-designed number looks like old-school Hollywood glamour-meets-the 24th century, with a fitted bodice, long sleeves, a hood, and a full A-line skirt, all worked in silver iridescent sequins and rhinestones. It made her look like a shimmering silver rainbow as she strutted across the red carpet.

Princess Leia, eat your heart out. Look at that jeweled hood. It's practically Jedi Couture.

A shot from behind reveals the gown also has an open back.

Monaé paired the dress and custom nails with sparkling Forevermark jewelry.

A close up shows the necklace inside her hood.

Harriet, which Monaé co-stars in alongside Cynthia Erivo, is nominated for two awards this evening, including Best Actress for Erivo and Best Original Song for "Stand Up," which Erivo co-wrote alongside Joshuah Brian Campbell. Janell Monaé isn't personally nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards, but she is scheduled to be part of the show. She is one of several singers who will take the Oscars stage for a "special performance" throughout the evening. With no host for the second year in a row, the Academy is relying on the multi-talented artists who make up Hollywood to carry the ceremony. And Monaé definitely won't disappoint.