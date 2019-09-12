Rom-com fans everywhere can rejoice because they're one step closer to getting more romance very soon. The Netflix hit movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before is getting not just one, but two sequels. And fans just got their latest update on the new installments thanks to one of the star's social media. Janel Parrish's To All The Boys I've Loved Before 3 Instagram says goodbye to the movie franchise in the sweetest way.

TATBILB was such a huge hit among audiences after its release in August 2018 that Netflix decided to make two more movies about Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky's love story. The first movie is based on the first book in a trilogy by Jenny Han, so luckily there were two other pieces of source material to use for the additional movies. In August 2019, Netflix announced that the sequel To All the Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You will be released on Feb. 12, 2020. They also announced that the third movie, Always and Forever Lara Jean, was in being filmed. Since production on the two movies occurred back to back, that means the cast and crew have been in TATBILB overdrive mode. Most recently, the cast was filming in Seoul, South Korea. That's where Parrish wrapped filming her TATBILB character for the last time. She posted a sweet Instagram in honor of the occasion:

Parrish posted several photos from on set, including an adorable snapshot of herself with her co-stars Lana Condor and Anna Cathcart, who play her sisters in the movies. Along with the photo, she wrote a deeply heartfelt caption:

That’s a wrap on @toalltheboysnetflix#alwaysandforeverlarajean. What can I say...to have done these three movies as Margot has been a dream I can’t believe is over. So grateful for all of it, but to have closed out the trilogy in Korea with these ladies as been so special.

Parrish specifically thanked Condor and Cathcart for being her family throughout the whole TATBILB experience. She said, "To my Covey sisters: I’m forever your big sister. Grateful this film brought us into each other’s lives." She also gave a special shoutout to Sarayu Blue, who joined the cast for the sequel movies. Parrish called Blue "the soul sister my heart has found."

Parrish finished out her message with a shoutout to the crew and to all the TATBILB fans:

To everyone who worked on the film: thank you. To the fans: can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been cooking up for you. We love you, always and forever.

The first installment of the TATBILB movies follows the beginning of Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean Covey's relationship. A scheme that involves them pretending to be a couple leads to some real feelings for each other, and thus one of this decade's great high school love stories is born. The next two movies will follow the progression of their relationship as they deal with challenges like love triangles and the distance that college might bring. Fans will get to see it all unfold when P.S. I Still Love You comes out on Netflix just in time for Valentine's Day.