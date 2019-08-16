Last summer, we were graced with the perfect back to school romance movie. To All The Boys I Loved Before hit Netflix on Aug. 17, 2018. Now, nearly a year later, Netflix announced the second installment is now finished and ready to give us all those Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky feels sooner than you hoped. In a cute video message, the stars revealed the release date and the timing couldn't be more perfect. So, when does the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel premiere? Well, it drops right around a romantic holiday.

On Aug. 15, Netflix shared the long-awaited release date for TATB2 on Instagram. In the cutest video ever, co-stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, along with the movie's newest addition Jordan Fisher, appeared in front of animated hearts with cue cards to make the huge announcement.

"Hey, it's me, Lana, Noah, Jordan. You guys have been so supportive and loving and patient. So let's just say, our movie is coming soon! What, you want more? To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres February 12," the cards read.

Hello, that's two days before Valentine's Day. Be prepared to start V-Day early people.

But, that's not even the best part of the one-minute video message. Before ending, Centineo walks into Condor's scene and, "Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah. We almost forgot something... " flashes on the screen. Centineo walks in with the last few cue cards, which read: "The third film, 'To All The Boys I Loved Before: Always And Forever Lara Jean,' is in production!"

Gahh, are you excited? 'Cause, I'm excited! You know who else is excited? Condor. She's been posting all over her Instagram feed and story. She took to her own Instagram account to announce the good news to her fans.

In a video posted on Aug. 15, Condor and Centineo are on set in what looks like a movie trailer. Together they announce the third film before divulging how difficult it was to keep it a secret. "Hi guys, we are on set of 'To All The Boys 3,'" starts Centineo before Condor screams, "Yes, we can actually say that."

"We've been keeping this secret a long time," said Centineo.

"And it's been hard," tacked on Condor. "'Cause everyone's been asking, why are you filming... 'TATB2' for so long?!" they finished in unison. Um, anyone else shipping Condor and Centineo IRL? Sigh...

"We just wanted to make a video from us to you to tell you telling how excited we are," added Centineo. "We love you all so much and that we can't wait for you to see them."

"Both of them," Condor screamed. OMG, why are they this cute in real life. I can't even...

"It's been such a journey and you guys being on it with us just made everything awesome," she added. "And we are very excited to come to work every day because we're doing it for you." Aww....

"Love you," Condor and Centineo finished.

Oh, I can't wait. The second installment is sure to be good. With a pre-Valentine's release date and the return of John Ambrose (played by Fisher), who appeared for a split second at the end of the first film after receiving one of Lara Jean's love letters, I'm anticipating an interesting love triangle. Feb. 12 can't come soon enough. Consider my popcorn already popped.