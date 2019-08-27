Jamie Lynn Spears' Reaction To The 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Will Make You LOL

The era of the TV reboot is in full swing. With so many of millennials' favorite TV shows getting remade, the question to ask is simply which classic series will be next. Hilary Duff's Lizzie McGuire was recently announced as the latest early 2000s show to get a modern makeover, but there's another blonde former teen star who's hoping for another chance in the spotlight. Jamie Lynn Spears' reaction to the Lizzie McGuire reboot makes it clear she hopes her series Zoey 101 gets a reboot next.

Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire and Nickelodeon's Zoey 101 both aired during in the early 2000s. Both series' teen stars also influenced an entire generation of young women (and their style choices, butterfly clips and all). Spears starred as Zoey from 2005 to 2008, while Hilary Duff played the titular Lizzie McGuire from 2001 to 2004. In a way, Zoey 101 was the spiritual sequel to Lizzie McGuire; both shows chronicled the ups and downs of young teenhood through the eyes of a young girl. So it makes sense that when the Lizzie McGuire reboot for Disney+ was announced on Aug. 23, Spears was quick to take to Instagram to post a hilarious reaction video.

In the video, clips of a happy Duff as Lizzie play before it cuts to footage of Spears as Zoey, looking pretty wistful. Justin Bieber's “That Should Be Me” plays, making it clear Spears is wishing she was the one celebrating a reboot. Spears captioned the video: "When Zoey heard about Lizzie’s reboot....."

The Lizzie McGuire reboot series will follow 30-year-old Lizzie as she navigates life in New York City. According to Entertainment Weekly, Lizzie will live in Brooklyn and have a dream job as an apprentice to a decorator, while also dating her dream guy. Duff explained:

The good news is, just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and has grown up with her, Lizzie’s also grown up. She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting. She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now.

The plot of the Lizzie McGuire reboot sound a lot like what would be the plot of a prospective Zoey 101 reboot. TMZ previously reported Spears was in talks to reprise her role as Zoey for a new series. The reboot would apparently follow her life as a 28-year-old in Southern California and show "Zoey with an edge." It isn't clear if this revival series is actually in the works, but Spears' Instagram once again provides evidence that she is definitely on board. She posted a picture of a headline about the potential Zoey 101 series and wrote, "Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people🤝😉 #Zoey101."

Other Nickelodeon series like All That and Blue's Clues already have reboots in the works, and the kids' network has recently made reboot movies of classic shows like Hey Arnold, Invader Zim, and Rocko's Modern Life. So, the precedent has been set for Nickelodeon to bring back old favorites. Now Spears and all her fans just have to wait to get the green light on this one.