Noreen played a pretty big part in the first season of Sweet Magnolias, and she's going to be around even more in Season 2. Jamie Lynn Spears is one of the several Sweet Magnolias stars who got bumped up from recurring roles to series regulars for the upcoming season. Here's what Jamie Lynn Spears' promotion for Sweet Magnolias Season 2 means for the new season, because fans can definitely expect Noreen to shake things up even more.

On Tuesday, May 4, Deadline reported that Spears, Dion Johnston, and Brandon Quinn were all promoted to series regulars for the second season of Sweet Magnolias. Spears plays Noreen Fitzgibbons on the show, the pregnant medical assistant at Bill Townsend's office who was once his mistress and then became his fiancée. Johnston plays Erik Whitley, the sous chef at Dana Sue Sullivan's restaurant. And Quinn plays Dana Sue's estranged husband Ronnie Sullivan, who suddenly returned to town in the Season 1 finale. The promotions signal that these three characters will play a much larger role in Season 2.

While Season 1 focused largely on the show's central trio — lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) — it sounds like Noreen, Erik, and Ronnie will be a bigger part of the new season. This isn't too surprising for Erik and Ronnie, since the season finale teased there would likely be more of them in the future: Ronnie just pulled up in Serenity in the final minutes of the season, and there's been a growing will-they-won't-they relationship between Erik and Helen.

Netflix

The news of more Noreen will be a relief for fans, considering the first season ended with her breaking up with Bill. Even though Noreen and Bill aren't seeing each other anymore, she is still having a baby with him, so her story in Season 2 will likely center on her becoming a new mother.

As for when fans can expect to see these new episodes, there's no exact release date yet, but Season 2 is currently in production and slated for a premiere in 2022.