The nostalgia is too real these days, even celebrities are feeling it. Jamie Lynn Spears' comment on a photo of Britney and Justin Timberlake proves that, even after 20 years, some of the world's favorite pop culture moments are still alive and well in celebs' minds — even after the photos stopped getting printed in tabloids. Celebrities, they're just like us!

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake walked the red carpet at the 2001 American Music Awards 20 years ago this January, and people are remembering their iconic denim arrival outfits all across social media. The memories must have all come back for Britney's Zoey 101-star sister, Jamie Lynn, when Nylon posted the looks to Instagram on Jan. 11, because she commented right away.

"My parents. Divorce is hard," Jamie Lynn commented under the photo.

While the child actress was only nine years old when her pop-star sibling dated Justin Timberlake, the A-listers' relationship must have really left a mark on Jamie Lynn. Of course the duo never actually divorced (they never even got married), but that doesn't mean Britney and JT's split didn't impact the soon-to-be Nickelodeon star.

Considering she's joking about it, though, it;s a good sign she doesn't harbor any ill will towards the former couple. I mean, they did call it quits only a year after their double-denim demonstration.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Britney and Justin broke up in March 2002, but their 2001 American Music Awards looks arguably lived on longer than the memory of the relationship itself. Katy Perry and Riff Raff notoriously recreated the outfits when they attended the 2014 MTV VMAs together, but their looks had a fun twist. The "California Gurls" singer studded out her dress with even more shiny gems than Britney had on her outfit. Riff Raff looked pretty much like himself, though: tons of bling.

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If Jamie Lynn can look back fondly on 2000s nostalgia and smile, then so can the rest of the world. Amid all the weird headlines and gossip about the Spears family during the early aughts, it's nice to know they still look back on some of their most iconic moments and smile.