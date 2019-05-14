I don't know how this happened. Despite my obsession with all things Royal Family, I somehow missed the most important fact of all: Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton is a bonafide hottie. Seriously, how did this much bearded hotness fly under my radar? We'll never know, but fortunately, those dark days are over and I can start crushing and wondering what James Middleton’s zodiac sign says about what he's like as a partner. No surprise, the answer is super hot.

If you aren't familiar with Kate's dreamy brother, here are some quick deets to acquaint you. Middleton is the youngest of his siblings. He is the "Wonka-In-Chief," aka owner, of a novelty marshmallow company called Boomf. Even sweeter than his passion for sweets is how much he loves his dogs Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel, which he credits for helping him in his struggle with depression. You guys, my heart. There’s only so much it can take.

Middleton most recently made headlines by going Instagram official with his lady love, French financial expert Alizee Thevenet. The two were pictured on a sail boat looking blissful in matching sweaters. If that’s not couples goals, I don't know what is.

Middleton was born on April 15, under the sign of Aries. As both a cardinal and a fire sign, Aries is a force to be reckoned with. They are passionate, powerful, and fully capable of sweeping you off your feet. So, yeah, Middleton isn’t just a very handsome face, he actually has the goods to back it up. Are you swooning yet? Just wait, because here's what else we can surmise about what Middleton is like as partner, based on his astrological sign.

When he's attracted to someone, he isn’t shy about pursuing them. The early stages of attraction are what Aries live for. Since they’re ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression, pursuing the object of their desire is basically what Aries were born to do. They are natural flirts who have no problem taking the initiative when it comes to starting a conversation or even making the first move. When an Aries has you in their sights, it’s like the rest of world ceases to exist, because their intensity and natural charisma are extremely intoxicating.

Aries needs someone who will keep up with them — literally. While getting romance started is not an issue, keeping things going is where the challenge lies for this sign. Aries needs a partner who shares their adventurous spirit and desire for new adventures and experiences. Every day is an opportunity to explore and try something new, and a partner who doesn’t share their enthusiasm for new horizons may soon find themselves left behind. That’s because, as fast as Aries falls in love, they can also fall out of it just as quickly if they feel caged in or bored.