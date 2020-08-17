James Charles and Tati Westbrook have had a rocky year, to say the least. From 2016 to 2018, the pair was inseparable but things quickly went downhill in May 2019 when Westbrook posted a 45-minute exposé video on Charles, ultimately cutting ties with him. After Charles got hate from trolls online, Westbrook deleted the clip, in hopes of ending the bullying directed toward him. James Charles' "Bulletproof" TikTok addresses their fallout in the shadiest way.

Since their feud happened last year, you may be wondering why Charles posted a TikTok about the situation now. In June, their drama resurfaced when Westbrook posted another video explaining what really caused their feud. In the clip, titled "BREAKING MY SILENCE," Westbrook called out Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star for supposedly feeding her lies about Charles and convincing her to share the exposé video. "I’ve lost over a year of my life terrified of social media and speaking up against the people that used, coerced, and manipulated me into uploading my video in May of last year," Westbrook said.

On June 30, Dawson went on Instagram Live to call Westbrook's accusations a "f*cking lie," while Star said he wouldn't be "entertaining" Westbrook's claims in his July 18 YouTube video. Elite Daily previously reached out to Dawson and Star's teams for further comment on Westbrook's claims, but did not hear back.

Despite Charles being at the center of what happened, he's remained silent about the situation. Finally, after months of not addressing it, Charles referenced all the drama in an Aug. 16 TikTok. "You think you can hurt my feelings? I lost three million subscribers in one day and [was] canceled over something I didn't actually do," Charles captioned the clip, which included La Roux's 2009's single "Bulletproof" in the background.

The video featured the lyrics "This time, baby, I'll be bulletproof," which have become a meme for TikTokers expressing why no one can hurt their feelings, so Charles' TikTok seems to show he's come out stronger on the other side of all the drama.

Some may think the video could be a dig toward Westbrook, but she revealed in her "BREAKING MY SILENCE" video she and Charles actually made up in December 2019. "I am really sorry, James. And I've said that privately, but I want you to hear it publicly. I'm sorry," she said. So this appears to be Charles simply spilling some tea about the whole situation and how it affected him in general rather than a direct jab at Westbrook.

With Charles' latest TikTok, hopefully the drama ends here.