Jameela Jamil is opening up about her feud with the Kardashians once again. And this time, she’s got quite a few things to say. If you haven’t been keeping up with Jamil’s social media, here’s what you need to know: basically, Jamil is on a crusade to make sure that the media’s unrealistic beauty standards don’t affect women’s mental health long-term. And in recent months, part of that crusade has included calling out the Kardashians. But Jameela Jamil’s comments about her feud with the Kardashians are much more positive than you might have expected!

While attending Create & Cultivate’s Desert Pop-Up on Saturday, April 13, Jamil admitted that her back-and-forth with the Kardashian family was not at all what she wanted or expected. “Obviously, how things have gone between us [in the past year] was not expected,” she said.

Jamil also suggested that she’d much rather see the Kardashians lifted up for their incredible accomplishments rather than for how they look or how much they weigh.

“A year ago, I saw a picture of all of the Kardashians… with numbers of their weight written across them rather than how much money [they make], how [much they are] worth and [how they] have built up this empire,” she explained. “And those are the only kind of numbers we ever see on men — we see how much money they are worth, or what kind of jobs [they have], or how many awards they’ve won.”

So, basically, Jamil is actually impressed with everything the Kardashians have built over the last decade. She just wishes they’d get the recognition they all deserve rather than get roasted on social media for not looking as expected. According to Us Weekly, she also said that the number on the scale shouldn’t ever be “the most important information we think there is about women” and that women should, instead, be praised for things like “financial independence [and] activism.”

For those of you who aren’t up to speed on the details of Jamil’s feud with the Kardashians, let’s go over some background info! Back in March 2019, Jamil called Khloé Kardashian out for endorsing a company that sold meal replacement shakes on Instagram.

“If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product...And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy [...] then I guess I have to,” Jamil commented on a photo of Khloé promoting Flat Tummy Co.

Later that month, in an interview with The New York Times, Kim Kardashian seemingly addressed the backlash she and her sisters get from Instagram posts endorsing controversial dieting products.

“If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider,” she said. “You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re O.K. with that.”

So, even though Jamil’s intentions are good, it doesn’t look like the Kardashians are going to be warming up to her way of thinking anytime soon.