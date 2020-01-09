You may think you're fully caught up on how your two favorite YouTube stars are doing post break, but Jake Paul's quote about his split from Tana Mongeau during his Jan. 9 interview with Entertainment Tonight sheds new light on how he's holding up. "I'll always love her. I think we're just better off as friends," he explained at the press conference for his boxing match against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. "When we kind of made that decision, it was like a weight lifted off of both of our shoulders. It kind of reminded us, like, how the relationship started, which was friends."

"She's an amazing girl. It just wasn't the right time for us," he continued. "We both have things to focus on, and we're working on certain things together as well. It's great that we're still able to have a great, amazing relationship."

So, what are the parameters of their break? "There weren't rules, I think it was kind of just open communication," he explained. "I feel like she'll be dating people and obviously I'll be focused on this, but who knows what will happen after my fight, if I have free time. It's Hollywood and anything can happen."

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hm, seems kind of vague. Let's hope these two aren't setting themselves up for a Ross/Rachel situation.

When it comes to getting back together, it's a hard maybe from Paul. "We'll see, I really don't know," he said. "If you'd asked me three years ago if I'd be standing here right now doing a f*cking interview about boxing and knocking kids out, I'd be like, 'Absolutely not. I'm on Disney channel and I'm a vlogger.' So, I don't know what the future holds, but you never know."

Oh, and did I mention Mongeau was also at this same event wearing a shirt that literally had "we're not dating" stitched across her chest? Yeah.

At the event, Mongeau opened up to Entertainment Tonight about why she chose to show up for her ex. "Just because you take a break, does that mean that the day after you're like, 'I don't support you at all?' Like, of course I want to be here to cheer him on," she said. "I feel like Jake really fell in love with boxing and it became kind of his whole entire world. I got really busy, and we both, we're just at a place where, like, I can barely fit you into my life, coming from both ends."

As for the possibility of getting back together, Mongeau was equally vague. "I'm taking it day by day. I love him," she shared. "I always will love him, and if it's meant to be, it will be."

Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

Luckily for all of us, she also confirmed that what she referred to as a "divorce party" might be in the works. "We want to have a celebration of this amazing year where we both changed each others' lives," she explained. "So we just kind of started making jokes about a divorce party and we might want to do it with all our friends. But we realized we're f*cking insane for that, so I don't know."

Here's to hoping we all snag invites to that party if it does happen.