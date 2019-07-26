Jacob Elordi is terrifyingly good at playing villains. His turn as Nate on Euphoria is the stuff of living nightmares. Fortunately, the actor himself seems to be much more crush-worthy in real life — especially when you take Jacob Elordi’s zodiac sign into consideration. Elordi was born June 26 under the sign of Cancer, and if you are in the market for a partner who wants to make a deep and lasting emotional connection, then look no further than this sign.

Elordi first caught the eyes and hearts of fans as Noah in The Kissing Booth (which, BTW, has a sequel on the way, so yay!) thanks to the super-sweet chemistry he had on screen with co-star Joey King — which turned out to be legit, as the two ended up dating for about a year. As for Elordi's relationship status now? Well, that's pretty TBD. On June 7, American model Cari Flowers posted a handful of photos to her Insta which included one where she is locking lips with Elordi. However, the photos have since been taken down, so who knows.

While we might not know Elordi's current relationship status, we can guess what Elordi is like as a partner based on his astrological sign. Get ready to swoon.

He’s ruled by his emotions rather than his head. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cancers are the true “feelers” of the zodiac. They are both a water sign and ruled by the Moon, both heavily associated with emotion, so this is a sign that feels things deeply. That means when they love, they really love. But it also means that when they hurt, they really hurt. Because of that, it can be hard for this sign to make themselves vulnerable again after a broken heart, but with patience and persistence they will open up. Once they let down those walls, this sign puts their all into their relationship. They are very in tune with the feelings of the people they love and will do just about anything to make their partner feel loved. The also see sex as a way to truly connect rather than just a physical expression, so prepare for lots of eye contact and slow lovemaking with this sign.

He can be moody and bit clingy at times Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While this sign being so emotionally intelligent has its major upsides, there are a few downsides to being this connected to their hearts. Cancer can be very moody and those mood swings can sometimes feel like they come out of nowhere. In reality, they come from this sign being extremely sensitive, and sometimes a little insecure — but you would be too if you felt slights with the same intensity as this sign does. The good news is their mood will swing back just as quickly, so hang in there.