Just because you're not dating anymore, doesn't mean you can't wish your ex a happy birthday. Case in point: Jacob Busch's 41st birthday Instagram for Rebel Wilson. On March 2, per Us Weekly, Busch took to his Instagram Story to share a picture of himself and his ex smiling together outside in front of an ocean view and captioned it, “happy Birthday @rebelwilson.”

ICYMI: Wilson and Busch made their relationship public in September 2020 when they attended an event together in Monte Carlo. “They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly at the time. “They met last year and started casually dating before coronavirus hit. They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious.”

Wilson low-key announced their breakup on Feb. 2 when she posted a picture of herself standing in front of a trailer to her Instagram page alongside the caption:

Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!

On Feb. 11, she provided fans with a little more insight on how she's doing during an interview with Extra. “Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal… I feel like, I don’t know if it’s turning 40 or coming into your own… I feel in a really good place. I am so busy with work, doing Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this.”

While there doesn't seem to be a new man in Wilson's life, she does seem to have plenty of girlfriends to keep her company.

On March 2, she posted a picture and a video of her and her friends dressed in matching plush white robes at what appeared to be a hotel suite. In the picture, the group is posing in front of giant rose gold balloons that appear to be spelling out, "REBEL." In the video, the crew is tossing around a bunch of pink balloons atop a bed.

Before tagging all of her friends, Wilson captioned the post: "Ummmm what an amazing birthday surprise! 💕" So, based on that, I'm going to guess they surprised her with this little shin dig. And, TBH, I'm just so happy she's being showered with all of this love! (Also, just a reminder that any sort of social gathering should be limited as the world is still in the throws of a pandemic. Wilson's friends hopefully quarantined for 14 days and got tested before this event.)

Oh, and this is neither here nor there, but her friends also got these made and I've never been more here for anything in my life:

Happy she seems to be thriving post split!