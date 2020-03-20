Attention, Team Wang: Your fave star has released a powerful new single called "100 Ways," and it's sure to give you all the feels. The song marks Jackson Wang's first piece of solo music since releasing Mirrors in October 2019, as well as his first solo track under the label 88Rising. Whether you've heard the song yet or not, you need to read Jackson Wang's "100 Ways" lyrics to fully appreciate the track.

Shortly before dropping Mirrors, Wang worked with 88Rising to release his "I Love You 3000" collaboration with Stephanie Poetri. The media company puts the spotlight on Asian artists from around the globe, and Poetri revealed one of the reasons why she worked with Wang was because of their shared experiences trying to make it in the U.S. "It’s really nice to just see other people kind of carrying their identity with them as they grow in the American market," she told Elite Daily in February. Apart from Poetri, Wang has also worked with 88Rising artists like Rich Brian, Joji, and Higher Brothers.

Since Wang's 2019 album Mirrors, was so personal, fans were eager to learn the meaning behind "100 Ways."

"This song combines two universal themes that people wish they could control since the beginning of time, but in the end we just can't: time and love," Wang explained in a press release.

On March 20, Wang finally shared the song, as well as a visual telling a story of a warrior reuniting with his long-lost lover. Watch the clip below.

Jackson Wang on YouTube

To fully appreciate the song, check out its lyrics below.

Verse 1

Turn over the hour glass

The sand is falling down

Oh, it’s too fast for you

For you

Don’t waste your love, just let it last

'Cause once it's gone it's never coming back

It’s true

Pre-Chorus

Could you love me the same?

Tell me what makes you stay?

Chorus

There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover

Leave a lover

Leave a lover

Hundred ways to leave a lover

Leave a lover

Leave a-

There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover

I won’t wait a minute longer

Hundred ways to leave

But I’m the only one that you need

Verse 2

It’s the final curtain call

But if you’re ready I will give my all

For you, for you

Let them say it how they want

If I can love you good, it's no one's fault

Oh

Pre-Chorus

Could you love me the same?

Tell me what makes you stay?

Chorus

There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover

Leave a lover

Leave a lover

Hundred ways to leave a lover

Leave a lover

Leave a-

There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover

I won’t wait a minute longer

Hundred ways to leave

But I’m the only one that you need

Bridge

I’m the only one that you need

I’m the only one that you need

I’m the only one that you need

Chorus

There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover

Leave a lover

Leave a lover

Hundred ways to leave a lover

Leave a lover

Leave a-

There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover

I won’t wait a minute longer

Hundred ways to leave

But I’m the only one that you need

Outro

I’m the only one that you need

I’m the only one that you need

You can also stream the song below.

"100 Ways" was definitely worth the wait, and fans will be looking forward to more of Wang's solo music in the future.