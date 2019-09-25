This Is Us is known for its "end of the episode twists." These surprises began with the Season 1 premiere when the show revealed that Jack, Randall, Kevin, and Kate were not four strangers who shared the same birthday, but a family. Since then, the show's most significant episodes end with a shocking reveal, including the introduction of Uncle Nicky, the first flash-forward of Old Randall, and Jack's death. This season's premiere was no exception, ending with a brand new Jack. Moreover, Jack's song on This Is Us Season 4's premiere episode was precisely the sort of tearjerker moment fans tune in for every week. Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 4 follow.

The big OMFG moment of the season premiere wasn't the reveal that Cassidy, the army vet, would become important in the story of Uncle Nicky's return to the Pearson fold. Nor was it the sparks that flew between Deja and Malik when they met-cute at the end-of-summer bbq. It was the revelation that the heretofore nameless blind character, the musician who fell in love with a waitress named Lucy, was none other than Jack Damon, son of Kate and Toby.

Fans learned that's who he was as he took center stage at the arena, having gone from struggling songwriter to rock star. And it was all thanks to a song Jack started writing after he first met his future wife.

NBC

"Could a stranger ever end up being you/In the quiet way you caught my eye/Got enough to get you memorized." Those are the lyrics Jack sits down and writes after his chance meeting with Lucy leads to a potential first date. "Could one wrong turn give me a new direction? I found my way to you."

Though the show never gives the song a name, the title of the episode is "Strangers," which fits with the lyrics of the tune. When viewers finally hear the song performed at the end of the hour, it feels like it sums up the episode perfectly.

TV Promos on YouTube

Here are the song's lyrics, as performed in the episode:

Can one wrong turn give me new direction?

Can one false move bring me one true friend?

Could a stranger ever end up being you?

We took it back in all directions

Reaching out towards the dark

Is there a message, a pathway to something more?

In the quiet way you caught my eye

I've got enough to get you memorized

I found my way, I found my way to you

I found my way, I found my way to you

I found my way, I found my way to you

I told a story before I knew the ending

I got an answer before I heard the question

How did a stranger ever end up being you?

In the quiet way you caught my eye

I've got enough to get you memorized

I found my way, I found my way to you

I found my way, I found my way to you

I found my way, I found my way to you