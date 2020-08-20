Jack in the Box has listened to the calls of fans and finally brought back its Spicy Chicken Strips. To celebrate the return, the fast food company is giving away gift cards to help you score a free bite — but there's a catch. Here's how you can participate in Jack in the Box's "Text your Ex for Jack Day" for a chance to win money toward the returning Spicy Chicken Strips.

Jack in the Box's Spicy Chicken Strips first launched in April 2019, but were only around for a little while, and thankfully, the spicy strips officially returned to the menu on Thursday, Aug. 13. To celebrate, the chain officially declared Thursday, Aug. 20 as National Text Your Ex for Jack Day, which is a nod to the recent phenomenon of people being more likely to text their exes while in quarantine. To make texting your ex worth it, Jack in the Box is putting a $50 gift card on the line.

To show you how it's done, Jack in the Box enlisted celebrity exes, Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd of MTV's The Challenge and Teen Mom OG, who share a their 3-year-old daughter, Ryder. Floyd shared an Instagram post with news of the contest on Aug. 20 while sporting a sweatshirt that read: "Will text ex for food." The pair also teamed up on an IG Live to share the news with their fans.

Courtesy of Jack In The Box

To enter for a chance at at $50 Jack in the Box gift card to put toward some chicken strips, Jack is asking you to text your ex with the message, "I want Jack in the Box Spicy Chicken Strips." After you've sent it, wait for a response, and then screenshot the conversation and send it to the official Jack in the Box Instagram account in a Direct Message (DM) with the hashtag #SpicyStripsAreBack. Jack in the Box will pick 50 lucky winners with the most compelling text messages to win the $50 gift cards on Thursday, Aug. 20.

If you don't think texting your ex is worth a $50 gift card, you can still enjoy the return of Spicy Chicken Strips, which are available at a Jack in the Box location near you. The Spicy Chicken Strips aren't back for good, though, so you'll need to snap them up before they disappear in the fall. And if you are on OK terms with an ex, you can always shoot 'em a text for a chance at the $50 gift card.